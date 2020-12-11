Kandi Burruss dishes on Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams after RHOA Season 13 premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the Season 13 premiere on Sunday, and it gave us quite a bit to talk about.

The first episode featured the ladies during the start of the coronavirus pandemic and all that they went through in those early stages.

We saw Kenya Moore still dealing with her pending divorce from Marc Daly, and Kandi Burruss getting ready to send her first child, Riley off to college.

As for Cynthia Bailey, we witnessed a tense moment between her and her then-fiance, Mike Hill as they discussed their nuptials.

Cynthia and Mike got engaged during Season 12 and had already set a special date for the grand affair.

However, the pandemic put a damper on those plans and it caused a lot of tension between the couple.

As for Porsha Williams, we got to see her at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement, totally committing herself to being an advocate for the black community.

Kandi Burruss speaks on RHOA Season 13

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG posted a new episode of her YouTube series, Speak On It, where she discussed all things RHOA.

While delving into the season premiere, the mom-of-three dished about some memorable moments from it.

And, when it came to the heated discussion between Cynthia and Mike, the housewife understood why the former supermodel was so adamant about having her dream wedding.

“In her [Cynthia’s] situation, she wanted to see the wedding that she wanted to have happen and unfortunately she was under the restraint of COVID and all that crap,” said Burruss. “You know she’s like torn.”

Well, it seems the couple indeed found a way to make it happen.

Despite the pandemic, Mike and Cynthia got married on their original date of 10/10/20 and had 250 guests in attendance.

Bravo did not film the event due to concerns about safety, but footage from the event will reportedly be shown during the season.

Kandi talks Porsha Williams

During the chat, Kandi also opened up about Porsha Williams and the powerful moment when they showed the gorgeous mama and activist taking a stand against police brutality.

“We got to see the evolution of Porsha,” noted the OLG restaurant owner while referring back to a few years ago when Williams didn’t even understand the underground railroad.

However, Kandi acknowledged that the Dish Nation co-host has certainly come a long way since then.

“To see the evolution of her going from not really knowing what the underground railroad was to now she, you know is really on the forefront of the movement…” said the RHOA star.

She added, “Being a leader… really standing up for what’s right –which is really walking the footsteps of her grandfather which is awesome and amazing–I just thought that was a really good look.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.