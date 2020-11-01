Will Cynthia Bailey’s wedding make it on RHOA after all? Bravo bailed on filming but she hired her own crew

Season 13 of the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Atlanta is returning this year and one storyline follows Cynthia Bailey’s wedding planning drama amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As previously reported, Bravo decided not to film Cynthia’s wedding due to Covid-19 concerns and bad weather. The network thought it was too risky to send a camera crew with reports of Hurricane Delta reportedly making its way to Georgia.

That didn’t stop Cynthia, however. The 53-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star improvised by providing a camera crew of her own.

Cynthia ended her marriage to Peter Thomas in 2017 and met FOX sports host Mike Hill about a year later.

Steve Harvey played matchmaker for the couple on his talk show. Steve introduced Cynthia to three men — one of which was Mike. They hit it off and were engaged after a year of dating as shown on the show.

The upcoming season of RHOA features Cynthia’s wedding planning and wild bachelorette party with strippers, and fans are wanting to watch the star tie the knot.

Footage of Cynthia’s wedding will appear in RHOA

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey had the big wedding ceremony at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia with many of her RHOA co-stars there to share in the special moment. Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille were among the guests present.

Fans will get to see footage of the wedding after all as Bravo is reportedly willing to work with the longtime RHOA star on adding footage from her special day, according to TMZ.

“I just want to marry my man and if that means everyone turning up in astronaut suits, so be it,” Cynthia declared in the RHOA Season 13 trailer.

It appears Cynthia kept to her word as many guests were seen wearing masks or face shields when they were not eating or drinking during the event. Temperature checks and hand washing were observed, among other precautions were reportedly taken at the wedding that hosted approximately 250 people.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other,” Cynthia said to PEOPLE magazine when discussing her wedding day.

She added, “We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

Fans will get to see all the drama leading up to Cynthia’s wedding when RHOA returns with Season 13 on December 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.