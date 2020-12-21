RHOA viewers bash Cynthia Bailey for insisting on huge wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic

Viewers are none too pleased with Cynthia Bailey after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Matter of fact, RHOA fans are bashing the former supermodel for being inconsiderate while planning her wedding to Mike Hill.

We saw the couple’s romantic engagement play out during Season 12.

And they later shared a special date for their wedding, deciding on October 10, 2020.

However, things took a drastic turn in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Lots of states went into lockdown and some large events were banned or restricted to small groups.

But, despite the drama going on around her, Cynthia insisted on having a large wedding with 250 of her closest friends and family in tow.

Cynthia and Mike argue over wedding

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta featured Cynthia and her then-fiance Mike discussing wedding plans.

The couple, along with Cynthia’s sister, Mel went to view their wedding venue and the RHOA star was not happy when both Mike and Mel suggested they scale down the wedding.

Due to all the restrictions put in place, Mike felt they should get married on their scheduled date of 10/10/20 regardless of it guests could attend.

But, despite claiming that their date was a special one, Bailey seemed hell-bent on having her 250 guests in attendance.

In one scene, Cynthia and Mike get into a heated argument about it.

“All I’m asking is, on 10/10/20 am I gonna be your husband?” Mike asked.

“I don’t know Mike,” responded the Atlanta Housewife.

She added, “When it happens it’s going to be the perfect date. We said it was 10/10/20, God and COVID-19 saying it might not be 10/10/20, so we have to come on the new whatever the plan B or the plan C or the plan D or whatever the hell it is together.”

Cynthia eventually stormed off during the conversation with Mike and her sister.

She accused them of making her look like an “a**hole” for wanting a large wedding during the pandemic.

But some social media fans agree with the statement.

RHOA viewers bash Cynthia

Once the clip aired last night, RHOA fans quickly took to Twitter to bash the Atlanta Housewife.

The 53-year-old didn’t have too many people on her side with this argument.

Matter of fact, most of the viewers felt that Cynthia was overdoing it, especially since this was not her first marriage.

Despite all the drama, we know that Mike and Cynthia did have their dream wedding on their dream date with 250 guests in tow.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.