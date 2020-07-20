Sonja Morgan finally admits she had work done after filming Real Housewives of New York Season 12

Sonja Morgan is making headlines again after seemingly having some work done on her face. This was heavily talked about when The Real Housewives of New York City came back from a brief hiatus a few weeks ago.

After remaining silent for a while, Sonja has finally decided to reveal what she had done and praise her surgeon. In a side-by-side photo, the before and after is showcased for viewers who have been speculating.

A lower facelift for Sonja Morgan

Following the completion of filming for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan underwent a lower facelift and neck lift. She went on to explain what her doctor did and talked about her reason behind it.

RHONY viewers began discussing Sonja’s new and younger look following the show’s return after a brief hiatus. Bravo had to film more confessionals and the women did it in their own homes. When production was shut down, the season had been filmed, but the commentary wasn’t complete.

When her confessionals debuted, a younger-looking Sonja emerged. She didn’t hurry to confirm the change in her looks but finally took to social media to let her followers know they weren’t seeing things. No one was editing her to look like she does now. Sonja needed a pick me up in her life, and a facelift with a neck lift was just what the doctor ordered.

RHONY reunion

After Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan is going to have a lot to say at the reunion. While everything has to be done remotely, things are going to be tense when all of the ladies come back together.

Drinking and arguing has been the theme this season. Sonja and her girlfriends have partied hard, affecting their relationships in a big way. With Tinsely Mortimer gone, the focus been on on Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer.

When it is time to film again, Sonja Morgan is going to have her new face ready. The wrinkles that were developing have been eliminated, leaving her looking years younger.

Sonja revealed that recovery was minimal, which is why she was able to do it following the end of filming and then be ready to go when it was time to film confessionals.

A new face has given Sonja Morgan a new outlook on life.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.