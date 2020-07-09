Did Sonja Morgan get more plastic surgery? Fans think RHONY star has been visiting surgeon during quarantine

Sonja Morgan has been looking younger than ever lately and fans are convinced she’s had some work done.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum has not fessed up to anything, but its seems as if she’s been doing something to preserve her youthful beauty.

Sonja has been posted several photos on social media since she’s been in quarantine.

She recently posted a stunning bikini-clad image taken over the Fourth of July weekend, but it’s another photo that has the rumor mill churning.

Sonja looks different in Instagram photo

The New York City housewife posted a photo of Instagram plugging a product known as Hang O Help.

In the paid sponsorship ad, the 56-year-old stuns in a floral getup as she shows off the product. However, people were paying more attention to Sonja’s face than the product.

In the picture, Morgan is looking a little different than the Sonja we’ve been seeing on the current season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

One person in the comment section of her post asked if she had “cheek and lip fillers,” which garnered a response from the Bravo alum.

Although Sonja seemingly denies the allegations that she’s had work done, in another comment she’s doing the opposite.

When someone asked what she’s been doing she responded, “Where do I start?”

Another fan told Sonja not to go down that road, and even threw Sonja’s RHONY castmate, Luann de Lesseps, into the mix.

Dr weighs in on Sonja’s new look

We’re not the only ones noticing Sonja Morgan’s new look and now doctors are weighing in.

The Blast spoke with two plastic surgeons, Dr. Worldwide and Dr. Obeng.

They did not work on the RHONY alum but are sharing their professional opinions.

Dr. Worldwide observed Sonja’s softer and more youthful appearance saying, “She has had volume filled in under her eyes. This can be achieved with fat injections or hyaluronic acid fillers.”

He also noted that Sonja may have shaved down the bone in her chin which is why it appears softer.

He added, “She has certainly gained some volume in her lips as well most probably with filler. Her nose hump appears much softer, but not perfect, which can only mean that she’s had a nonsurgical rhinoplasty with fillers and threads or really good Photoshop.”

As for Dr. Obeng, he says, “She also had Rhinoplasty, lip fillers and skin resurfacing for flawless skin.”

What do you think of Sonja Morgan’s new look, is it just good genes or good doctors?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on TLC.