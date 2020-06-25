Sonja Morgan doesn’t know who Dorit Kemsley is, throws shade at RHOBH star

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. With that, Bravo has decided to air throwback episodes while some of the other housewives watch and comment on them. This week, viewers got to see Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps watch an episode of RHOBH.

In the chosen episode, Dorit Kemsley caught shade from Sonja. It could have been because it was one where Lisa Vandperump was still a part of the group, but it seemed as though the New York housewife was less than fond of the Beverly Hills wife.

What did Sonja Morgan say about Dorit Kemsley?

During the episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley and the women are in New York City. This was the perfect episode of RHOBH for Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps to watch because it is filmed on their home turf.

Dorit is chatting with Lisa Vanderpump about her magazine cover, which is the reason all of the women were on the East Coast.

When the conversation turned to the young blonde following in the restauranteur’s footsteps, that is where Sonja chimed in. She said those are big shoes to fill, with a smirk.

Lisa Vanderpump is someone Sonja Morgan clearly enjoys because she went to bat for her and in the process, threw some heavy shade on Dorit Kemsley.

She may have known what went down between the two women, which could have helped with the commentary. At one point, Sonja threw a shout out to LVP and told her to text her about who this woman was.

Why is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on hiatus?

Speculation about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hiatus has been all over the place. It isn’t a typical move to suspend the program mid-season, but that is what happened. Some say it was to re-edit some things out, while others believe there is more to the story.

A lot is happening with Denise Richards this season. Several of the women have opinions on what happened between her and Brandi Glanville. That is a huge part of this storyline this season and Denise even threatened to quit if something was aired.

Bravo decided to have other housewives watch an episode of RHOBH and comment on it. The first two weeks saw Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais watch their show, but this week, they enlisted Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps. That changed up the dynamic and got viewers talking.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c on Bravo.