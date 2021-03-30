Melissa Gorga says the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga gives her ‘anxiety’

Melissa Gorga is speaking out about drama between Joe and Teresa. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga said that tension between her husband Joe and his sister Teresa Giudice gives her “anxiety.”

She spoke about the most recent episode of the series, where Melissa visibly lost her cool with her husband and Teresa.

“This episode has a lot of old-school family drama,” she explained in an interview with Access.

“Which by the way, gives me anxiety,” Melissa admitted.

“I was watching that episode with Joe and by the way, you can’t get me upset anymore,” she revealed.

“There is nothing anyone can say or do on this show that will make me stressed or read comments. I come in, I say what I want and I don’t worry about it anymore,” she claimed.

Melissa said the family stress was ‘very real’

She said that watching that episode back alongside Joe “irked” her a little. They both agreed that they hadn’t felt like that in a long time.

“It gets very real when its about the family, you know?” she claimed. “You remember how it felt and how stressful it was.”

Melissa admitted that she hates when conversations go to that topic and hates when she is caught between Jackie Goldschneider and her sister-in-law. She said those types of conversations are stressful as well and one has to find a way to tell either one of them that they are right or wrong without causing a problem herself.

Melissa said working with Teresa and being married to Joe has its own set of unique challenges

Melissa and Joe have been married for 17 years and have three children: daughter Antonia and sons Joey and Gino. The duo has had their shares of ups and downs, just like any other married couple. The added drama of working with her husband’s sister has its own unique set of circumstances that can upend the family dynamic.

“I’m not asking for an award or anything,” Melissa joked.

“It’s not always easy to balance those strong personalities. They are very set in their ways. They are great people, they’re good-hearted, but what they believe is what they believe,” she said of the Gorga siblings and admitted that sometimes this dynamic is difficult to maneuver around.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.