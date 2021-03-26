Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Jackie Goldschneider reveals why she was absent from Teresa Giudice’s pool party


RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider explains her absence from Teresa GIudice's pool party
Jackie Goldschneider explains why she missed Teresa Giudice’s pool party. Pic credit:Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider finally reappeared with the group on the latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The 44-year-old had taken a hiatus from hanging out with the women after Teresa Giudice spread a nasty rumor about her husband.

After the OG claimed that Evan Goldschneider was cheating on his wife, Jackie confronted Teresa about her allegations.

The confrontation resulted in a vicious face-off between the two women and things ended on a sour note.

After that Jackie skipped out on the first cast trip of the season– opting instead to stay home with her family.

The mom-of-four later threw a do-over party for her husband and all of the women except Teresa were invited to the event.

However, when Teresa threw a pool party at her home, she offered Jackie an olive branch and invited her to the bash.

But the RHONJ star did not show up for the event, and she recently explained why.

Jackie Goldschneider skipped out on Teresa Giuidice’s pool party

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a guest on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast and talks quickly turned to the pool party episode.

Jackie was noticeably absent from the shindig despite getting an invite from Teresa.

The New Jersey Housewife explained why she decided to skip out on the event.

My thing with the show is that I love being a part of the show but I am always going to be authentically me,” said Jackie. “And I don’t just do things so that there is some good drama.”

“I’m gonna be myself and I was not gonna put myself in a situation where I was showing up– especially with my husband– to the home of somebody who just spread a vicious rumor about my family that just doesn’t make any sense,” continued Jackie.

Jackie Goldschneider is back with the group

Jackie skipped out on Teresa’s pool party but by the next episode, she was back with the cast.

The ladies drove down to the Jersey Shore with a few of the husbands but things quickly turned sour.

The latest episode marked the first face-to-face between Jackie and Teresa since their big blowout.

Things quickly took an ugly turn thanks to Teresa who reignited the cheating rumor once again.

After the OG found out that Margaret Josephs’s husband Joe had also heard the cheating allegation, she wanted validation.

During their first dinner at the Shore, the 48-year-old put a damper on their celebration when she brought things to light.

The epic Jersey Shore drama will continue to play out in the upcoming episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

