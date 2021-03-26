Jackie Goldschneider would leave Real Housewives of New Jersey if Evan asked

Jackie Goldschneider would honor her husband’s wishes. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider would leave the Bravo series if her husband Evan asked.

In an interview for the podcast Mention It All titled How to Go Up Against Teresa and Live to Tell the Tale ft. Jackie Goldschneider, the reality television star discussed the priority she places on her marriage and how outside forces will not interfere in her family’s happiness.

Jackie made a series of candid remarks regarding the conflict between herself and Teresa to show hosts Dylan Hafer and Bari Rosenfeld and how she would leave the series for Evan if he expressed an interest in her doing so.

“In real life, I can’t be on this show if my husband is opposed to me being on the show,” Jackie explained.

“Before this incident, he loved the show. And I needed to get him back to a good place,” she continued.

Jackie explained that there are certain things she will tolerate and some she will not. This will determine if she continues on the series moving forward.

‘We’re done with this rumor’

Jackie addressed the rumor that has been one of the central storylines of this season, her conflict with Teresa.

The conflict between the women began after Teresa asked her fellow cast members if they had heard the rumor that Evan “screws around” with other women when he goes to the gym.

Jackie confronted Teresa about her sources, and she refused to share who she heard the rumor from. That led Jackie to come up with an analogy that involved Teresa’s oldest daughter, 20-year-old Gia Giudice.

She used the rumor Teresa repeated to saying she heard something like saying she “heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties.”

Teresa would not let Jackie’s analogy go, even after she apologized for using Gia as an example to get her point across, dragging even more conflict into their relationship.

“We decided we’re done with this rumor. If she wants to keep it going, you do you, Teresa,” Jackie said during the podcast.

“We are done with it and I was moving on. And I’m okay with being in the room with somebody and being cordial and not having a vicious fight, so that was my mindset. I’m not gonna let one person ruin the rest of my season,” she explained.

Jackie opted out of the Lake George trip to stay clear of drama

In turn, Jackie chose to opt-out of a Lake George, New York, getaway with castmates Teresa, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin to steer clear of any further drama.

“To me, to go on vacation with a woman who had just dragged my husband and had just called me the most vicious name in the world thirty times the day before, that just wasn’t happening. I wasn’t going on vacation with that person. I wouldn’t do it for a reality show, I wouldn’t do it in my real life,” Jackie revealed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.