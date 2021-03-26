Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jackie Goldschneider would leave Real Housewives of New Jersey if Evan asked


Jackie Goldschneider on Real Housewives of New Jersey
Jackie Goldschneider would honor her husband’s wishes. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider would leave the Bravo series if her husband Evan asked.

In an interview for the podcast Mention It All titled How to Go Up Against Teresa and Live to Tell the Tale ft. Jackie Goldschneider, the reality television star discussed the priority she places on her marriage and how outside forces will not interfere in her family’s happiness.

Jackie made a series of candid remarks regarding the conflict between herself and Teresa to show hosts Dylan Hafer and Bari Rosenfeld and how she would leave the series for Evan if he expressed an interest in her doing so.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

“In real life, I can’t be on this show if my husband is opposed to me being on the show,” Jackie explained.

monsterscriticsreality

451 569

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans ...

View

Mar 26

3 2
Open
Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life. She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣 Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio! (📸: MTV) ——————— #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life.

She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣

Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio!

(📸: MTV)
———————
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham ...

3 2

“Before this incident, he loved the show. And I needed to get him back to a good place,” she continued.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Jackie explained that there are certain things she will tolerate and some she will not. This will determine if she continues on the series moving forward.

‘We’re done with this rumor’

Jackie addressed the rumor that has been one of the central storylines of this season, her conflict with Teresa.

The conflict between the women began after Teresa asked her fellow cast members if they had heard the rumor that Evan “screws around” with other women when he goes to the gym.

Jackie confronted Teresa about her sources, and she refused to share who she heard the rumor from. That led Jackie to come up with an analogy that involved Teresa’s oldest daughter, 20-year-old Gia Giudice.

She used the rumor Teresa repeated to saying she heard something like saying she “heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties.”

Teresa would not let Jackie’s analogy go, even after she apologized for using Gia as an example to get her point across, dragging even more conflict into their relationship.

“We decided we’re done with this rumor. If she wants to keep it going, you do you, Teresa,” Jackie said during the podcast. 

“We are done with it and I was moving on. And I’m okay with being in the room with somebody and being cordial and not having a vicious fight, so that was my mindset. I’m not gonna let one person ruin the rest of my season,” she explained.

Jackie opted out of the Lake George trip to stay clear of drama

In turn, Jackie chose to opt-out of a Lake George, New York, getaway with castmates Teresa, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin to steer clear of any further drama.

“To me, to go on vacation with a woman who had just dragged my husband and had just called me the most vicious name in the world thirty times the day before, that just wasn’t happening. I wasn’t going on vacation with that person. I wouldn’t do it for a reality show, I wouldn’t do it in my real life,” Jackie revealed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Teresa and Gia Giudice dress shop while filming for RHONJ.
Gia Giudice reacts after mom Teresa Giudice goes Instagram official with Luis Ruelas
Teresa Guidice Happy
RHONJ star Teresa Giudice reportedly dating New Jersey-based businessman and is ‘very happy’
Teresa Giudice and Dolores Cantania partake in a virtual interview for WWHL.
Teresa Giudice is ‘taking things slow’ with new boyfriend as she waits for divorce court date
RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider explains why she need a break from filming the show
Jackie Goldschneider explains the ‘dramatic’ reason she stopped filming during Season 11 of RHONJ
Melissa and Joe Gorga kiss in the RHONJ trailer.
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 trailer: Cheating rumors cause cast division
RHONJ star Margaret Josephs thinks Michelle Pais' husband sent her to do his dirty work
Margaret Josephs calls it ‘embarrassing’ that Michelle Pais’s husband sent her to do his dirty work
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x