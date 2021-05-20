Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice faced off during the RHONJ reunion special after Teresa agreed that fame had changed her sister-in-law. Pic credit: Bravo/Heidi Gutman

Teresa Giudice claimed that fame has “changed” her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga during an explosive scene during the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special.

The family members, who have been an integral part of one another’s lives for over 20 years, have always maintained a close relationship. Teresa said that she has noticed that since joining the cast of the Bravo show, Melissa has become a different person.

Show host Andy Cohen addressed the difficulties that Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga have experienced over the past year, particularly the idea from fans that the drama between the couple was not real.

Dolores interjected that she understood the couple had their issues but did not see divorce in their future. She said that Joe had gone through a lot with the loss of both his parents, and the fact that Melissa was always busy and not home as much was not the life he was used to.

Andy addressed Joe who once said that “fame is a devil, and it makes you forget who you are.”

Melissa questioned her husband by asking him if he thought that was how she had become.

Joe was put in the hot seat by his wife

Melissa seemed surprised by Joe’s remark, and said that he had never addressed this issue with her before via a video upload on the show’s official Bravo site.

Andy spoke directly to Teresa, and asked if fame had changed her sister-in-law.

Teresa responded, “Yeah, I think it changes everyone.”

Margaret Josephs chimed in and said that in Melissa’s case, she has a finite time to do “while the sun is shining upon her” and now is the time to, “strike while the iron is hot” interjected Jackie Goldschneider.

Dolores said that she understood where Joe was coming from in his traditional views on marriage.

Melissa defended herself

Melissa admitted that prior to this period of her life, she was a housewife and stayed at home with their children while Joe went to work.

“I want a career now,” Melissa said.

“You’re living a beautiful life,” Teresa responded. “You have to find the right balance.”

“Working is not about just money. It’s about a passion and being fulfilled and loving what you do,” said Margaret of Melissa’s new career.

Melissa then addressed a conversation from Season 11 when Margaret told Joe that he was a chauvinist. She said that he husband was not that way. “But he could come off wrong.”

“I love him and I feel I could say those things to him like ‘don’t say those things, they’re chauvinistic,'” Margaret retorted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.