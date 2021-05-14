RHONJ: Joe Gorga admits to being ‘a little upset’ at Margaret Josephs after she called him a chauvinist

Joe Gorga responded to Margaret Josephs’ claims of being “chauvinistic.” Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga admitted to being “a little upset” at Margaret Josephs after she called him a chauvinist.

He also admitted to not knowing what the word meant.

Also seen in the clip was his wife of 17 years, Melissa, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania.

In a video uploaded to The Real Housewives of New Jersey Bravo website, Joe and Margaret shared the story behind their remarks toward one another at her Halloween party. Joe also explained his point of view.

A clip from the finale was played where Margaret spoke to Joe and told him the way he addressed Dolores was chauvinistic when he called her “broken.”

Jackie agreed that she could see why Joe would be very upset by Margaret’s comment. She called it an “insulting term” but on the other hand, she knew where Margaret was coming from, speaking from emotion in regard to her very close friend.

Dolores responded to being called broken: ‘Hell No!”

Margaret Josephs spoke out about calling Joe Gorga a “chauvinist.” Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret defended herself and said of her friend, “You can’t call a woman ‘broken.'”

Dolores replied in response to the comment Joe directed at her that fateful evening, “Hell no, not me!”

Joe admitted he can’t pronounce the word chauvinist and does not even know what it means.

This was when Margaret told the Bravo cameras that Joe thought the word meant an abuser.

Melissa defended Joe, said he could ‘come off in a certain way’

Melissa Gorga said that Joe can come off differently than when he truly believes when he speaks. Pic credit: Bravo

Melissa said she believed Margaret finds Joe to be “very one-sided when it comes to men and women and the opportunities presented to them. He can come off like he leans a certain way. I always try to help him not look that way or not feel that way. He is very old-school.”

“I knew I was going to get in trouble but who gives a s**t? I’m a grown man, I said it” Joe said to the cameras.

Joe then asked Frank Catania, Dolores’ ex-husband, if she was angry at him. Frank responded that Dolores said she and Joe had a “brother/sister” relationship and she understood he was “looking out for her.” Dolores told Frank that any argument she has with Joe will be over in a couple of minutes.

Dolores said of her interaction with Joe, “We are trying to help him not speak like that.” She added that she knew his comment was coming from a good place and wanted the best for her. Unfortunately, for Joe, he expressed it incorrectly.

