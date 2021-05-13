RHONJ: Joe Gorga admits to being ‘a little upset’ at Margaret Josephs after she called him a chauvinist

RHONJ husband Joe Gorga shares his feelings about being called a “chauvinist.” Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey husband Joe Gorga has had a pretty rough journey throughout this current season.

His marital issues with his wife, Melissa Gorga, were on full display as he struggled to deal with her growing independence. And while fans understood the fear of potentially losing his traditional marriage, his reactions to Melissa came off a little bit harsh.

And unfortunately for Joe, during a speech during a dinner party where he called Dolores a “broken woman,” the ladies weren’t going to stand for it.

As Joe went on his rant about Dolores being broken because of what her ex-husband, Frank Catania, had put her through, Margaret Josephs chimed in and called Joe a “chauvinist.”

Naturally, Joe wasn’t thrilled with the insult and during the Season 11 finale, Joe confronted Margaret about her choice of words and questioned if that’s what she truly thought of him.

Margaret explains why she called Joe a ‘chauvinist’

The party got tense when Dolores overheard the women gossiping about her relationship with her boyfriend, David Principe. The conversation included theories that David gave Dolores a new car to postpone giving her an engagement ring.

When Joe chimed in, things escalated. Joe claimed that although he loved his friendship with Frank, what he had put Dolores through had “ruined” her.

“I think that’s a very chauvinistic thing to say,” Dolores told Joe.

During a recent episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Margaret explained why she chose the word to describe Joe.

“You can’t call a woman ‘broken,’” Margaret shared. “I wanted him to hear me cuz I say it out of love.”

Joe was offended by the term, admits he doesn’t fully understand what it means

While confronting Margaret at the Halloween party, Joe asked if he was really a “chauvinistic guy,” which received an honest response from her.

“The way you spoke to Dolores is a chauvinistic thing,” Margaret answered. “You called her broken.”

Joe followed up saying that he was entitled to his own opinion, which led Margaret to point out that he was being a chauvinist.

But Joe admitted that he’s not even entirely sure what the word means.

“I can’t even pronounce the word. I don’t even know what the word means.”

And although Joe doesn’t agree with the term, he admitted that he still has love for Margaret.

“I am far from being whatever she said,” Joe concluded. “I’m a little upset at Marge [Margaret], but I love her. And I’m sure she didn’t mean it.”

Thankfully, Joe also shared that he and Margaret have since made up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.