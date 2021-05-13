RHONJ fans turn on Margaret Josephs, accuse her of being a ‘puppet master’

RHONJ fans are turning on Margaret Josephs Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs has been a favorite on The Real Housewives of New Jersey but recently, fans have started to turn on her.

This season, Margaret has been on the outskirts of some of the major drama that occured.

First, Margaret’s husband Joe Benigno told the other husbands at a guys’ night that he heard the rumor about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband cheating on her before Teresa Giudice even brought it up.

When Jennifer Aydin mentioned that to the group, Margaret berated her husband and insisted he tell them that it wasn’t true.

Following that, Margaret, who has typically had Melissa Gorga’s back whenever she’s been involved in altercations with the other women, seemed to turn the tables at her Halloween party.

Margaret decided to confront Joe Gorga and called him chauvinistic for the way he spoke to Dolores Catania during a previous episode.

Margaret also did not defend Melissa when she got into an argument with Dolores following the confrontation.

After seeing Margaret be so close to some of the drama, fans have started to change their opinion of her and some are even thinking she may be a “puppet master.”

Fans turn on Margaret Josephs and think she could be a ‘puppet master’

Fans have started to notice that Margaret may not be as innocent as she’s portrayed herself to be.

Several RHONJ followers took to Twitter to call Margaret out for behavior that they deemed as sketchy.

One fan referred to Margaret as a snake and also called her “a big mouth liar.”

A fan thinks Marge is a snake and a liar Pic credit: @MarcyDavis5/Twitter

Another fan felt that Margaret has been acting “shady” and they thought it would eventually “blow up in her face.”

Marge is so shady, I’m telling y’all…it’s gonna blow up in her face soon. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/t4OISbuGD9 — Ibrahim Banks 🤴🏽🥂 (@itsIBRAHIMBANKS) May 13, 2021

One fan even went so far as to call Margaret “the puppet master” despite trying to “play the peacemaker” throughout the season.

A fan referred to Margaret as a “puppet master” Pic credit: @TeresaUpdates/Twitter

Jennifer Aydin makes shocking claim against Margaret Josephs

It looks like the RHONJ fans may be onto something as a sneak peek of the reunion showed Jennifer Aydin accusing Margaret Josephs of knowing more about drama than she’s led on.

When Jennifer and Melissa Gorga started arguing, Jennifer revealed that Margaret believed the Joe Gorga money rumors. Jennifer mentioned how Margaret had thought Michelle Pais came on the show to ambush her.

She then made a shocking claim against Margaret and said, “She looked at me, your friend, she said ‘You f**king kidding me? My husband’s a plumber you think we don’t know he doesn’t pay people?”

Margaret denied making the comment, but Teresa Giudice backed Jennifer up.

Fans will have to tune in to part one of the RHONJ reunion to find out what happens next and determine for themselves whether Margaret is as innocent as she seems.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.