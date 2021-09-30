RHOC: Tamra Judge shares support for Vicki Gunvalson, shades Steve Lodge ‘bye boy’

Tamra Judge is supporting Vicki Gunvalson amid her breakup. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are officially over.

The news broke earlier this week after Vicki and her good friend, Tamra Judge, were spotted out having drinks in New York City last week.

Both Vicki and Tamra filmed the second season of the Real Housewives mashup. They represented The Real Housewives of Orange County franchise and were joined by Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, and Brandi Glanville.

Tamra Judge supports Vicki Gunvalson amid breakup

Over on Instagram, Tamra Judge made sure to make it known that she is supportive of Vicki Gunvalson and is sticking by her side as she navigates the newly single life once again.

Despite their on-again-off-again friendship, Tamra and Vicki always find their way back to one another. As two of the Tres Amigas, their antics and inside jokes are something RHOC viewers always looked forward to seeing each season.

Supporting her friend, Tamra wrote, “You got this @vickigunvalson ❤️ life is like a camera, focus on what’s important , capture the good times , develop from the negatives and when things don’t work out …..TAKE ANOTHER SHOT! It won’t be long before I get the call “ where ya gotta go to whoop it up around here” love you sis 💕”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also used the hashtags #byeboy, #breakup, #newbeginnings, #rhoc, #trainingwheels, and #youdeservebetter. It looks like Tamra was throwing some shade at Steve Lodge while also supporting her BFF.

Why did Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge split?

Details about the split weren’t made public by Vicki Gunvalson or Steve Lodge. Still, when news broke about their breakup, it was revealed that he ended things with her after they attempted to reconcile following a split initiated by her back in June.

Vicki released her own statement about the split, making it appear the two were on amicable terms. However, Tamra Judge’s hashtags make that seem questionable.

She said, “It’s taken me a day to be able to make a statement after the press started writing about Steve and I. Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on.”

Continuing, “There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

And finally, “I gave it my all, but sometimes the “ALL” isn’t enough. We both have no further comment.”

Now, let’s hope that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson will reunite on The Real Housewives of Orange County in the future!

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.