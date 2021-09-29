RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge split following long engagement

Vicki Gunvalson is a single lady once again following her split from Steve Lodge. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have split.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and her fiance reportedly called it quits while filming the Housewives spin-off show in the Berkshires with several other women from various franchises.

This wasn’t a huge shock for anyone following the couple as they have been reportedly on-again-off-again through most of the pandemic.

E! News was the first to confirm the split, and they added that it was Steve who ended things with Vicki.

What happened between Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge?

After spending several years together, and two engaged, Steve Lodge and Vicki Gunvalson have gone their separate ways.

Following her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County, there was speculation the couple was having issues. Viewers have been keeping tabs on Vicki and Steve, and each time they were apart, split rumors abounded.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last holiday season, Vicki was spotted spending time with her daughter and grandchildren without Steve with her in North Carolina. She revealed they had spent Christmas Eve together, and she was on the east coast due to catching a red-eye flight.

The couple reportedly called it quits in June when Vicki broke things off. This recent breakup was after they attempted to reconcile from the initial and less public split.

It was also included in the split confirmation that Viki and Steve had lived separately during much of the pandemic with him in Puerta Vallarta and she remaining in California while running her business.

What will Vicki Gunvalson do now?

Without Steve Lodge in her life, what is next for Vicki Gunvalson?

She won’t be a housewife on the upcoming The Real Housewives of Orange County season, but she recently filmed the spinoff.

Vicki joined her long-time friend Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin to film the second season of The Real Housewives All-Stars.

Last week, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra had drinks in New York City. This was a big deal because Vicki had been outspoken about not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and to dine in NYC, you must be vaccinated.

It will be interesting to see what Vicki says when she breaks her silence following the split. She has scrubbed her Instagram of anything to do with Steve, and as of now, he hasn’t made a statement either.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.