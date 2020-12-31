Vicki Gunvalson denies Steve Lodge split rumors again after heading to North Carolina without him

Vicki Gunvalson may no longer be a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but fans of the show still want to know what is happening in her life.

The first season without the OG of the OC is currently airing, and Vicki is still making headlines.

These days, her relationship with Steve Lodge is in question. Are they still together, or have recent events foreshadowed the end?

Christmas in North Carolina

Last week, Vicki Gunvalson went to North Carolina to be with her daughter, Briana, and her three grandsons.

Family has always been everything for the former OC housewife. Her daughter and son mean the world to her and seeing them every chance she gets makes sense.

Briana recently welcomed her third little boy, and now, Vicki wants to spend time with them. Not having them in California has been a change, but she is adjusting.

In fact, she even wore matching pajamas with her three grandsons, sharing the photos on social media. Vicki was enjoying herself as she spent time with those she loves, even if Steve Lodge wasn’t in tow with her.

Are Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge still together?

Even though Steve Lodge didn’t head to North Carolina with Vicki Gunvalson, she revealed they are still together.

She told Champion Daily, “just because Steve and I don’t always share pictures of each other on social media, is not indicative of the status of our relationship. I flew to North Carolina on a red eye [sic] to spend Christmas Day with Briana and her family while Steve stayed back and spent Christmas in California.”

It was also made clear that the couple spent Christmas Eve with Steve’s family. Now, Vicki is in Mexico to spend time with Steve as they ring in 2021 together.

Despite not sharing a ton of photos together, Vicki and Steve are still very much together.

The couple met back in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. There have been plenty of rumors about their relationship status and both were shown a lot when they filmed for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Out of all of the men Vicki has made a part of the show, Steve was one of the more well-received. Viewers were happy he was way above where Brooks Ayers was, and that was good enough for them.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.