Vicki Gunvalson claps back at claims that she and Steve Lodge split

Vicki Gunvalson is clapping back amidst rumors that she and fiancé, Steve Lodge may have split. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is adamant that the couple is “fine” and that they are still engaged.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Vicki claims, “I have no fricking idea where this came from. Someone bored trying to stir up crap.”

She added, “We live together and live a very private romantic life.”

The rumors began when a fan took to Twitter, pointing out that neither Vicki nor Steve were following each other on social media or posting pictures together.

He said, “If Steve & Vicki are truly off I want her to come back with Tamrat next season. Thicci is back.”

Fans were quick to react, with one asking, “Oh my god, this is news to me? Vicki and Steve broke up?”

In response, Vicki told US Weekly, “This is a complete joke and not even worth commenting, but I did.”

She explained, “We don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t for a long time, and we don’t post photos of each other – what’s the point?”

Vicki and Steve postpone wedding

A year after her controversial breakup with Brooks Ayers, Vicki met and began dating Steve. They became engaged in April of 2019 after three years together and planned to marry a year later, but COVID halted their plans.

Due to restrictions with the pandemic, Vicki and Steve decided to postpone their ceremony. They hoped to have all six of their children together for the event, but travel was not possible for all of them due to the restrictions.

Back in April, Vicki told HollywoodLife during an Instagram Live Q & A, “We’re doing nothing. I told him the wedding’s off. We’re doing nothing.”

Despite the plan for an intimate setting with friends and family, with everything happening in the world, it just didn’t seem like the right time to move forward. She added, “We’re still going to get married…but I’m not rushing to get down the aisle right now.”

In the meantime, Vicki has chosen to focus on her business, COTO Insurance and Financial Services, and has been working on her podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki.

Are wedding bells still in their future?

In September, Vicki and Steve vacationed to Puerto Vallarta at Vicki’s vacation and retirement home, which she closed on in May. Based on her Instagram story shared from the trip, it appears wedding bells are still in their future.

Vicki captioned her photos, “This place is incredible, Steve and I are thinking of getting married here.”

Despite the lack of social media activity together, it appears the couple is still doing well. Vicki has yet to announce their future wedding plans.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.