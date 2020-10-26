Did Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge break up? Couple unfollowed each other, stopped sharing photos together

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson and fiance Steve Lodge have stopped following each other on social media, leading fans to speculate the couple has parted ways.

The couple, who are both fairly active on social media, haven’t posted a photo together in over a month.

According to Reality Blurb, a fan shared a social media post about the possible breakup of Vicki and Steve.

He said, “If Steve & Vicki are truly off I want her to come back with Tamrat next season. Thicci is back”

Fans were quick to react, with one asking, “Oh my god, this is news to me? Vicki and Steve broke up?”

The original fan replied, “They don’t follow each other anymore so it’s likely.”

Steve’s most recent Instagram photo — posted two days ago — shows the sunset over the ocean with a message reflecting on his religious beliefs. Despite the photo having nothing to do with Vicki, one fan commented, “Put rumors to rest. Everyone on social media is saying you and Vicki have split”.

Steve has yet to reply to the comment.

Vicki’s dating history

Vicki has had quite the history when it comes to dating and relationships.

Prior to meeting Steve, Vicki had been married twice. She had two children, Briana Culberson and Michael Wolfsmith, with her first husband, Michael J. Wolfsmith. The couple divorced in 1991.

Three years after her divorce from Michael, Vicki met Donn Gunvalson. The pair remained married for almost 20 years and filmed several seasons of RHOC together before divorcing in 2014.

Vicki later began dating Brooks Ayers in what turned into a controversial relationship. During their five-year relationship, Brooks was accused of creating false medical documents claiming he was diagnosed with cancer.

Despite the pleading from RHOC castmates and her daughter, Briana, Vicki refused to believe Brooks would do such a thing to her. After receiving much backlash from viewers, family, and friends, alleging that she was covering for him, Vicki and Brooks ended their relationship in 2015.

A year after her breakup with Brooks, Vicki met and began dating Steve, a former police officer. The couple became engaged in April of 2019 after three years of dating.

Vicki and Steve postpone their wedding

Due to the recent pandemic, Vicki and Steve postponed their wedding plans, which was set to occur this past Spring.

In September, the couple vacationed to Puerto Vallarta at Vicki’s vacation/retirement home, which she closed on in May. In an Instagram story, Vicki captioned, “This place is incredible, Steve and I are thinking of getting married here.”

Since the post in September, there has been little activity in which either one has been present on the other’s social media account. While neither Vicki nor Steve have yet to directly address fan questions regarding a split, their recent decision to unfollow each other leaves fans wondering if a wedding is still in the cards for the couple.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.