Varya Malina kissed a photo of Geoffrey Paschel at midnight on New Year’s — Here’s when he will be sentenced

Since Geoffrey Paschel is in prison awaiting sentencing, Varya Malina kissed a photo of him for New Year’s Eve. Pic credit: TLC

As Geoffrey Pashcel awaits sentencing for the 2019 aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiance, his girlfriend from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Varya Malina, has been on the outside hanging on to remnants of their relationship.

Her unwavering support was evermore apparent on New Year’s Eve when she kissed a photo of Geoffrey at midnight.

The brutal attack that Geoffrey was convicted of has not swayed Varya against a relationship with him and she decided to ring in the new year glued to the picture of him since he has been incarcerated since his guilty verdict.

Geoffrey will be sentenced for his heinous crimes on February 3rd, 2022 and he faces 8-30 years for the kidnapping charge alone.

Varya Malina kissed a picture of Geoffrey Paschel to celebrate the new year

Varya has made herself the face of handling Geoffrey’s affairs since he went to prison and even uprooted her life in Florida to move into his home in Tennessee. She has visited him in prison, video chats with him, takes care of his dogs, and uses her social media to advocate for him despite the gravity of the situation.

So it shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise to 90 Days viewers that Varya decided to use a photo of Geoffrey as a proxy for her New Year’s kiss.

The video that Varya posted was geotagged in Biloxi, Mississippi where she appeared to be at a social gathering.

The very happy-looking Varya kissed Geoffrey’s photo and then sipped her glass of champagne at midnight as someone filmed her.

In the caption, Varya wrote, “New Year’s Eve Kiss. You must be aware of the thing that what you do on New Year’s Day is thought to have an impact on the rest of the year.”

She went on to explain the history of the New Year’s Eve kiss before applying it to the present by saying, “Fast forward to 2021, and the kiss has become one of the biggest must-haves in American culture, turning into one of the most romantic moments a person can have.”

Varya finished her post’s caption by saying, “I had my New Year’s Eve kiss and made my wish.”

Here is Varya Malina’s timeline with Geoffrey Paschel

Geoffrey and Varya started talking online in January of 2019 while Geoffrey was with his ex-fiancee from the trial. Geoffrey actually proposed to his ex-fiance in March of 2019 while he was talking to Varya.

The bloody attack took place June 19th of 2019 and Geoffrey was on a plane to Russia a few weeks later to meet Varya in person for the first time and film Before the 90 Days with her.

Many women have come forward since then claiming that they had relations with Geoffrey during the same time he was still with Varya after the show.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will take place on February 3, 2022.

