Varya drew sharp criticism from followers when she made a culturally insensitive comment at a Florida beach

Varya said something culturally insensitive while on the beach on Florida, and her followers gave her flak for it. Pic credit: TLC

Varya posted a controversial statement and subsequent question on Instagram about having to move away from a certain group of people while on the beach in Florida. Her statement drew sharp criticism for the way it was said. Varya got so much heat in her Instagram DMs that she addressed the concerns in another post.

Her original statement and subsequent question read, “I was on a public beach, lying and enjoying myself, when this group of Spanish speaking people came and I had to move away.” She then added a poll to the end of her statement by asking, “My question is: Is it allowed to smoke on the beach?”

People who saw her story thought that she didn’t have to say ‘Spanish speaking people’ and that by doing so she was perpetuating stereotypes and causing a cultural divide.

At the very least the people who spoke up about her language thought it was culturally insensitive and tone-deaf.

Varya defended herself by saying if it was any other group of people she would have characterized them by the language they were speaking. She was shocked that so many people were calling her racist.

Followers thought Varya’s post was inappropriate

The wording of Varya’s post was called into question, as she chose to categorize a group of people while putting a negative light on the situation she was talking about.

Varya drew criticism for her comments at the beach. Pic credit: @varya.molina/Instagram

The way her followers reacted was very critical of her language and accusing her of being a racist. They thought the detail of saying that the people smoking were “Spanish speaking” was irrelevant and that she shouldn’t categorize groups of people by their race.

Varya’s response by saying that she would categorize any group of people by their race came off as naive, but fans have to remember that she is foreign herself and she is not used to American norms and taboos.

It appeared that she was honestly shocked by being called a racist and wanted to clear the air by sharing the responses she got.

Varya addressed the flak she was getting for her comments. Pic credit: @varya.molina/Instagram

Varya has been in the spotlight recently

Varya has been traveling around the US, and most recently Florida. She has managed to hang out with fellow Ukrainian 90 Day Fiance castmate Natalie at Harry Potter World, and undergo a few cosmetic procedures.

Her relationship with Geoffrey has been murky as he awaits his trial for a 2019 kidnapping and domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend.

Varya has been active on social media and her YouTube channel so her followers can stay up to date on what she’s been doing.

90 day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus