90 Day Fiance: Varya opened up about her cosmetic procedures

Varya took to Instagram to detail the cosmetic procedures she just had done. Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina just had a few cosmetic procedures done while in Florida and detailed her experience on Instagram.

Varya expressed her desire not to “freeze” her face but says her main concerns were extra elastic skin that runs in her family and toeing the line to age gracefully.

With that said, Varya had Botox in her forehead, nose, eye area, and a halo hybrid fractional laser procedure for her neck and chin. She shared the process on her Instagram story.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Varya had a good experience with her cosmetic surgeries

Varya has been traveling around the country, and most recently Florida, so she did her research on the right place to go for what she was trying to achieve with her look.

When describing the way she wants to look she said, “My goal is to get older naturally, BUT nicely. There is a very fine line with a beauty procedures, which I don’t want to cross.”

Varya’s post about her procedures.

Before she went in for the enhancements, she posted a video talking about the things she wanted to improve on with her face. She said that she uses a lot of facial expressions but that it is causing wrinkles to her face.

On her Instagram story Varya filmed having the Botox injected as well as the lasering of her neck. She said the Botox wasn’t painful in any of the spots but that the laser made her sweat a little.

Varya took video throughout her procedures. Pic credit: @vary.malina/Instagram

Varya has been active outside of 90 Day Fiance

Varya has a YouTube channel that she is active on which follows her travels throughout the United States. She has also become more active on Instagram recently and has grown her fan base.

While she hasn’t participated in any of the 90 Day spinoffs, it is not out of the question that she will make a return to the franchise.

Her relationship with Geoffrey is questionable after different allegations about him surfaced. He is currently awaiting trial for a kidnapping and domestic violence case from 2019, so it is unclear whether Varya has stuck around to be a part of his support system.

For now, though, she is enjoying her free time and even managed to hang out with fellow Ukrainian 90 Day Fiance cast member Natalie at Harry Potter World.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.