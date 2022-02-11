Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay shares sneak peek from her engagement photoshoot

Scheana Shay shared a behind the scenes look at her engagement photo shoot with fiance Brock Davies. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is moving forward in her engagement to fiance Brock Davies. The couple got engaged last year and viewers were able to watch the proposal take place during Season 9.

Although there was plenty of drama surrounding their engagement, Scheana and Brock have remained steady in their desire to tie the knot in Bali, a place that is near and dear to their hearts.

In a recent post to social media, Scheana shared some behind-the-scenes shots from their latest engagement photoshoot. And if the photos turn out anything like the videos she shared, they’re bound to be phenomenal.

Scheana Shay shares sneak peek at her engagement photoshoot with fiance Brock Davies

Over on her Instagram, Scheana shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her engagement photoshoot with Brock.

The lovebirds stood intimately close to one another while the sun was setting behind them. They looked lovingly at each other while Scheana’s white, low-back dress blew with the beachy wind.

Her hair flowed in long dark waves down her back. And while she lovingly held on to Brock’s face, he wrapped his hands along her waist. His look was laidback (naturally) in khakis and a white button-up top.

“bts [behind the scenes] from our engagement shoot today,” Scheana captioned the video.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

In another shot, Scheana posed alongside Brock and their photographers for the day while holding baby Summer Moon. Although she didn’t show any footage of Summer Moon being included in the photoshoot, the little one was dolled up in a white outfit with pink details. So, there’s a good chance she will show up in her parents’ photos at some point.

Scheana and Brock’s engagement journey played out in Season 9

Season 9 was a wild ride for Scheana and Brock. Although the two immediately made it clear that they’re still madly in love with one another, Brock hit plenty of roadblocks in his attempts to plan a special proposal for Scheana.

After multiple failures at booking venues and attempting to plan a surprise proposal and wedding double feature, Brock eventually asked co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to help him pull off a surprise wedding while the group was celebrating James Kennedy’s and Raquel Leviss’ engagement weekend.

The plans ultimately fell through, and Brock settled for proposing to Scheana on a balcony complete with a balloon arch and a sign asking her to marry him. Of course, she said yes.

Brock also caught plenty of flack for the engagement ring he had chosen. Some felt his selection of a morganite ring wasn’t the right choice, while others bashed him for using multiple credit cards to pay for the bling.

Thankfully, Scheana has defended Brock every step of the way and made it clear that not only does she love the ring, but she loves her man (and their family) too.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.