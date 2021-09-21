Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies reveal details for upcoming wedding

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and fiance, Brock Davies, share details of their upcoming wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has revealed a couple of special details that fans can expect from her upcoming wedding to fiance Brock Davies.

The newly engaged couple has experienced a whirlwind romance, and it’s no surprise that Brock has all but swept Scheana off of her feet.

And now that the couple is settling into parenthood with the recent addition of their daughter, Summer Moon, to the family, Scheana and Brock can now take some time to focus on their upcoming wedding.

During a recent chat with E! News’ Daily Pop, the couple opened up about their plans — and the special meaning to the couple’s relationship.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies reveal where they plan to wed

During their interview, Scheana shared that she and Brock plan to tie the knot in Bali in November 2022.

According to the new mom, Bali holds a special place in their hearts.

“That is where we first said I love you to each other,” she gushed. “That’s just a magical place for us. And I was thinking it for the honeymoon and we’d maybe do the wedding in Australia or New Zealand but we were like, ‘Why don’t we just go to Bali? Make a whole vacation out of it.’ Go for a couple weeks, get all our friends and family out there, and just do a destination trip.”

So, while their wedding guests better get ready to pack their bags, Brock also noted that it will be anything but a boring ride.

“The flight to the wedding’s gonna be epic. We’re going to get everyone to book the same flight so that there’s like 100 people flying out, it’s a party!” he exclaimed.

Scheana also noted that since this won’t be her first wedding, she wanted to choose an affordable destination, and Bali fit the bill.

“I want to do what’s the most convenient for his family. My family’s already been to one wedding of mine so if they can’t make this one it’s okay,” she shared.

Will Scheana and Brock film their wedding for Vanderpump Rules?

When asked if the couple would consider filming their wedding for Vanderpump Rules, Scheana admitted that the idea wasn’t off the table.

“I’m obviously open to it. Everything in my life has been filmed up to this point. This only thing is it will technically be in the off season,” she said. “So unless we change the time of filming and it’s not in the summer or we just pick up and film a wedding special. I’m open to all of that but we’re not going to get married until the end of 2022 when it’s summer there.”

Whether the couple will film their wedding is still up in the air. However, fans can certainly expect to see footage on social media when the special time comes.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.