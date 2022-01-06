Pump Rules: Scheana Shay says ‘I didn’t want a diamond’ after critics bash her morganite engagement ring

Scheana Shay defended her fiance Brock Davies after Vanderpump Rules viewers questioned his choice in engagement ring. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay came to her fiance, Brock Davies’, defense after VPR viewers questioned his choice in engagement ring during Tuesday’s episode.

Brock chose a massive stone for Scheana’s engagement ring, and to say the ring is major bling is an understatement. However, viewers were left scratching their heads after it was revealed that the ring wasn’t a diamond. Instead, the stone he chose is a pink morganite.

When fans took to social media weighing in with their questions and opinions, Scheana clapped back that it’s their love that counts, not the ring on her finger.

Scheana Shay defends Brock Davies’ choice in pink morganite for engagement ring

Following Tuesday’s episode, viewers shared their thoughts on Scheana’s massive rock.

“It’s morganite,” one critic pointed out. “Not actually a diamond.”

Scheana shot back, “It’s still 12.74 carats. Why does it matter what stone? [face palm emoji]”

Another viewer sarcastically questioned if Tom Sandoval had to “put money down” in order for Brock to afford the ring.

“I would love to know if [Tom Sandoval] had to put money down for him cause his math didn’t add up to 25k!” they tweeted.

“No he didn’t,” Scheana responded.

Thankfully not all of the comments about her engagement ring were negative. Another Twitter user pointed out that Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac received a morganite ring when her husband Juan proposed.

“Morganite is actually more rare, there’s less of it naturally in the world than diamonds. [Morganite] is prettier, also,” they commented.

Scheana then clarified that she didn’t want a diamond anyways.

“I agree,” she shared. “I didn’t want a Diamond. Morganites are beautiful and have so much meaning.”

Scheana further defends morganite engagement ring, shares special details on the setting

Over on her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared a video of her left hand showing off her morganite ring along with her set of rainbow-tipped nails.

“Rainbow nails and a gorgeous Morganite stone. It’s SO me!!!” part of her caption read.

She continued to explain why she’s also already wearing a band considering she and Brock haven’t tied the knot yet. According to Scheana, she asked the ring’s designer to create a “simple diamond band” for her to wear.

“My ring is a little big to wear 24/7 but I always want a representation of our love on my finger. It also helps keep the engagement ring in place [because] I have tiny fingers,” she wrote.

Scheana also stated that when she and Brock finally do marry she’s going to add another band on top of the morganite stone.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Scheana and Brock revealed that they intend on having a destination wedding in Bali where they first said “I love you.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.