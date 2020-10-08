Vanderpump Rules reunion? Kristen Doute revealed that she attended Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are officially husband and wife. And if that wasn’t shocking enough, Kristen Doute was in attendance as her once-best friend tied the knot.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars weren’t on speaking terms for much of the second half of last season and didn’t mend fences while at the virtual reunion either.

Have Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute reconciled?

Earlier today, Kristen Doute shared a photo of herself alongside Stassi Schroeder revealing that she was invited to the wedding after all. This was a big step for the two women who watched their friendship implode during the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules.

Everything went downhill because of Kristen’s on-again-off-again relationship with Brian Carter. It was an emotional season for her and Stassi, and even Katie Maloney as well. The Witches of WeHo were falling apart and Kristen was the one who was completely on the outs while the other girls continued their friendship.

Things have obviously been worked through with Kristen Doute being present for one of the most important days of Stassi Schroeder’s life. She was the one who introduced the two, bringing two of her friends together.

Why are Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute no longer on Vanderpump Rules?

Following the Vanderpump Rules reunion and the lack of reconciliation between cast members, it was shocking to learn that both Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder had been fired from the show.

There were some very racist things said and done, mostly dealing with Faith Stowers. She revealed how the girls treated her and what they did, leading the show and network to cut ties with both Stassi and Kristen. Not only that, but Stassi also lost her podcast and other deals she had going for her. All of this happened just ahead of her would-be wedding.

It is unclear if their dual circumstances reunited the best friends, but it is likely a part of it. They were the two most affected by things, but there were other cast members fired at the same time. Katie Maloney was not affected by what Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder did, which left them the odd people out of their Vanderpump Rules friend group.

With just a few months to go before Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark welcome their little girl, their reconciliation with Kristen Doute was perfect timing. She was there when they first met, and now, she will be able to share their lives with them.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.