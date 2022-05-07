Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent says former co-star was ‘saddened’ by her comments on WWHL

Lala Kent admitted to accidentally hurting the feelings of her former Vanderpump Rules co-star. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent admitted to accidentally hurting a former co-star’s feelings after comments she made during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During the appearance, Lala answered rapid fire questions thrown at her by host Andy Cohen, and because most of the questions are light-hearted (or shady), Lala had fun answering them with tongue-in-cheek answers.

However, following her appearance on the show, Lala learned that one particular comment ended up not being perceived as funny although she had hoped it would be.

Lala Kent admits to hurting the feelings of former co-star Kristen Doute

While on stage with Andy Cohen and other guest star Mya Allen from Summer House, Lala was asked which of her co-stars she would trust the least to watch her 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

Although it took a moment for Lala to formulate her answer, she ultimately decided that she’s least likely to trust Ocean with her friend Kristen Doute. She answered the question with a giggle; however, it turns out that Kristen didn’t see the humor in her response.

During the most recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala admitted Kristen approached her at a birthday party for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz, and expressed her feelings about the situation.

“I thought she would laugh about it because she’s broken the same toe 17 times, she’s constantly falling, she’s the inflatable carwash man,” Lala said. “And that’s how we know her so that’s how I thought she would obviously laugh about it. If I were – that question, ‘Watch What Happens Live’ is so light and funny, that when he asked that question, if it was Oprah asking me that question, I would say I would trust any of the people to watch my baby, I trust all of them and they love her, but it was just like kind of a joke and she really took it to heart.”

“And, like, it hurt my heart,” she added.

Lala validated Kristen’s hurt feelings, reassured Kristen her feelings weren’t ‘stupid’

Lala also explained that Kristen prefaced their conversation by calling her feelings “so stupid.”

However, Lala was quick to shut down Kristen’s self-deprecation and reassured her that her feelings about the situation were valid.

“I was like, ‘It’s not stupid.’ I look at you, like, you’re so tough and unaffected and I meant that to be lighthearted, but it didn’t hit that way. It came off as mean and that was not my intention,” she stated. “I was like, ‘What can I do to fix this to make it better?’ and she was like, ‘Honestly, just you acknowledging my feelings.'”

Lala also clarified that Kristen is wonderful whenever she interacts with baby Ocean.

“Whenever she sees Ocean, she’s like doting on her,” she noted.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.