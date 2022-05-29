Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent claims Randall Emmett threatened to call authorities, had her ‘watched’

Pump Rules alum Lala Kent claims Randall Emmett threatened to call police if she tried to leave with their daughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has revealed more details of her now-ended relationship with ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

Details about the former couple, who ended their relationship in October 2021 after allegations of infidelity arose against Randall, have been coming to light more recently thanks to Lala’s candid conversations.

During a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, Lala once again dropped some bombshell allegations against her ex-fiance and claimed he had her “watched.”

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent claims ex-fiance Randall Emmett wouldn’t let her leave with their daughter

While chatting with host Jeff Lewis, Lala recounted the “horrific” time in her life and noted what it was like to see the now-infamous pictures of Randall out on the town with two anonymous young women while in Nashville.

Lala had just welcomed their daughter Ocean in March and according to the Give Them Lala founder, the pictures shocked her.

“It was him just walking across the street with two girls, and my intuition was just like, you couldn’t ignore it,” she shared. “I immediately was sick to my stomach.”

It was around that time that Lala was beginning to wonder if it was time to leave the relationship, and she ultimately began planning her exit. Lala began planning her exit on October 15, however, she and Ocean wouldn’t make their official departure from the shared home until October 27.

“He went to Miami,” Lala stated. This fact was a large part of her exit strategy since she felt she needed to wait for him to be out of town before she truly packed up to leave.

“I packed my stuff and he found out the next day. I got a lot of text messages. Because, you know, he wasn’t letting me leave the house with Ocean during those 12 days,” she said.

Lala claims Randall threatened to call the authorities if she tried to leave while he was in Miami

While Randall was out of town for the 12-day period between October 15 and October 27, Lala alleged Randall “would threaten to call the police if I didn’t return [Ocean].”

She added, “He would give me time periods that I could take her.”

“I don’t think he knew I was leaving; I think he needed to regain control of me,” Lala continued. “We [moved out] quick.”

“I was worried that he was having me watched, which he did send people to watch. Luckily, they didn’t watch me move out. I packed my stuff probably in four hours,” Lala concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.