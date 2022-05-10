Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent reveals if she would approve of daughter Ocean dating older men

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gives her thoughts on the idea of her daughter Ocean dating significantly older men in the future. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has had her fair share of relationship struggles over the years. And while she’s taken many of her breakups in stride, the implosion of her relationship with film producer Randall Emmett in 2021 greatly impacted her.

Since their breakup was a monumental turning point in her life, Lala recently weighed in on whether or not she’d allow her daughter, Ocean, to date older men when the time comes.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala claimed she was “haunted” on a daily basis by the impact of her breakup with Randall. Adding an extra layer of complexity, the former couple welcomed their daughter in March of 2021. This was just months prior to the end of their relationship.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals her thoughts around daughter Ocean dating older men in the future

During a recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala opened up and revealed if she would support Ocean’s future decisions if she chose to date older men.

As it turns out, Lala isn’t sure she could handle the idea of Ocean dating a significantly older man. She would also question his reasoning for wanting to be with someone so young.

“I’m telling you this Ocean Kent, she turns 22, 23, and she tells me she’s with someone in their mid to late 40s, or 50s, I’m going to be like what the f*** is wrong with this guy? And you’re dating him. No, absolutely not,” she said.

Lala admits her opinion comes from her own experience with age gap relationships

Lala continued to state she’d be willing to support Ocean in almost everything that she may choose to do, but she’d be concerned what an older man would want with her “little girl.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I let a lot of s**t go. If Ocean Kent decides that she wants to go and be a stripper one day, mama will support her in anything and everything that she does,” she shared. “Again, I will guide her as well as I can, but they come how they are, their passions are where I will draw the line is what is wrong with this sick f**k that he wants my 23-year-old little girl.”

Her opinion on the matter is interesting since there are exactly 20 years between herself and Randall. Lala then confirmed that her hesitancy in allowing Ocean to date someone older stems from her own lived experience.

“I’m a little scarred from my experience, you’re talking to someone who was in a situation and is making judgments based on my own experience. I could very well and get over that, so if I’m offending anybody, that is not my intention,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.