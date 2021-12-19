VPR: Lala Kent reveals split from Randall Emmett was ‘traumatizing,’ says it ‘haunts me daily’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals she’s “haunted” by her split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is getting real about her split from film producer ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

Lala has remained relatively reserved in the details she’s shared about their October split but has recently started opening up about the experience.

During a recent chat with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, Lala shared that her breakup with Randall has impacted her greatly and it’s something she’s working through.

Lala Kent opens up about split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett

Lala appeared on the new Melissa Gorga on Display podcast and the duo chatted about her experiences.

In a preview of her appearance shared with E! News, Lala dished on the former couple’s split and shared where she’s at today.

The couple, who had been engaged for three years when they called it quits, welcomed their daughter Ocean in March of this year. And while Lala admitted that she draws strength from her daughter, she also revealed that she has some troubling thoughts, too.

“I wonder often where I’m getting strength from, and obviously I see my daughter and I know exactly where my strength is coming from,” Lala said.

However, she also admitted that “this whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily.”

According to Lala, when she’s reflected on her relationship with Randall, she’s left with certain questions including, “just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family.”

“And him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into the world is hard. It haunts me—like I said—daily,” she noted.

Despite split from Randall, Lala says ‘I sleep well at night’

Randall landed himself in hot water after pictures claiming to be of the film producer out and about with two young women were posted to social media. It wasn’t long after the rumors began swirling that all traces of him were erased from Lala’s social media accounts and the couple was reported to have called it quits.

Since calling it quits, Lala has made major strides in separating herself from Randall. She completely rebranded their once-shared Give Them Lala podcast and altered her significant “Rand” tattoo (and even found a way to capitalize on the tattoo change.)

However, Lala shared that it’s been her faith that has allowed her to continue pushing through despite the end of her relationship.

“You sometimes hit a certain point where you have to hand it over to God,” Lala told the RHONJ alum. “There’s no person in the world who’s going to make this okay and you need a higher power.”

She added, “My relationship with my higher power and the universe right now is extremely profound, and I’m grateful for it because when it becomes too much—I mean—I’m telling you, God takes over.”

“I sleep well at night,” she concluded.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.