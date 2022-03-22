Randall Emmett talks relationship with Pump Rules star Lala Kent, says ‘I’ve made mistakes’

Randall Emmett finally opened up about his split from Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Randall Emmett recently took the opportunity to open up about his split with ex-fiancee Lala Kent.

Since their split in October 2021, Randall has remained tight-lipped about the demise of his relationship with Lala and the events that led up to their split. Despite his silence, Lala has continuously spoken out about their breakup and has accused Randall of infidelity on more than one occasion.

However, during a recent appearance on Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi’s podcast, Randall finally seized the chance to open up about the situation.

Randall Emmett finally addresses split from Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent

While speaking with GG on her Genuinely GG podcast, Randall acknowledged his past and noted he’s aware that he’s made “mistakes.”

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” Randall said in an exclusive released to Page Six.

Although Randall admits to having made mistakes in his past, he shared that he doesn’t believe it’s “appropriate” to air out his dirty laundry the way Lala has done.

“For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate,” he told GG. “I can’t tell her [Lala] what to do. She’s a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala and Randall ended their 3-year engagement after ongoing rumors that Randall had been unfaithful while on a trip to Nashville.

Since then, Lala has continued to share the impact of their split and what it has meant to their shared daughter, 1-year-old Ocean.

Randall says he refuses to speak ill of Lala despite her continuous criticism of him, ‘She’s the mother of my child’

After official word of their split hit the internet, Lala shared the raw emotions left by the end of her relationship with Randall.

During an appearance on RHONJ alum Melissa Gorga’s podcast in December 2021, Lala admitted feeling “haunted” by her relationship.

“This whole experience has been traumatizing, and it haunts me daily,” she said at the time. “[I wonder] just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family.”

Lala also took major steps towards separation from Randall. She gave him the boot out of their once shared podcast, altered her Rand tattoo to read “bRand new,” and moved out of their shared home.

More recently, Lala revealed that she learned Randall had been cheating on her with a 23-year-old woman the same month she gave birth to their daughter in March 2021.

“I thought he was working, because that’s what he said he was doing. After the pictures surfaced, I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter,” she stated during an episode of her Give Them Lala podcast.

However, for his part, Randall told GG he refused to talk poorly about his ex-fiancee because she is the mother of one of his three children.

“She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom,” he shared in the Page Six exclusive. “The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.