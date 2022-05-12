Pump Rules: Lala Kent shades Randall Emmett and recreates picture that initiated cheating rumors

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent threw shade at ex-fiance Randall Emmett while in Nashville for her Give Them Lala tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent took another metaphorical swing at ex-fiance Randall Emmett during a recent stop in her Give Them Lala tour.

In her most recent stop for the live tour, Lala hit Nashville, TN. And while the city is known for its music scene (it is called Music City, after all) the city holds particular significance for Lala for a less than stellar reason.

As Vanderpump Rules viewers may recall, in late 2021, Lala’s ex-fiance was spotted out on the town in Nashville with two young women — neither of them happened to be Lala. Once the pictures were uploaded, they set the internet on fire with claims of infidelity slung in Randall’s direction.

By October 2021, the couple had ended their three-year engagement and are currently working with the courts to help settle the custody battle for their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recreates infamous photo where Randall Emmett cheating rumors began

Taking to her Instagram, Lala uploaded two shots from her time in Nashville. In the first shot, Lala poses in front of a gallery wall. While kneeling on a sofa facing the wall, Lala stuck one hand up in the air.

In the next shot, Lala was photographed walking across the street with her back to the camera. The photo was snapped in the same crosswalk where Randall was previously spotted with the two anonymous young women.

Lala captioned the post, “You rocked my world, Nashville. I loved staying at @graduatehotels . Three more shows left for the Give Them Lala Live tour! See y’all soon!”

It didn’t take long for her followers to catch onto Lala’s subtle shade of her ex.

Lala’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute wrote, “You. Are. Epic. I couldn’t love you more 👏❤️‍🔥”

The pumprules fan account commented, “That second picture tho lmfaooooo”

Pic credit: @givethemlala/Instagram

“I’m dead over pic #2😂,” one fan wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, “THE SECOND PICTURE HAS ME DEADDD AF!! 😂 #UNBOTHERED 👏 #GIVETHEMLALA 👏👏”

Pic credit: @givethemlala/Instagram

Lala split from Randall shortly after rumors surfaced

After the infamous photos, pictured below, surfaced of Randall’s alleged cheating, Lala hit back by ending their engagement. Although Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules included their wedding plans and their hopes for the future, by the time the reunion rolled around, their relationship was over and Lala was left in tears.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Randall was heavily criticized once the allegations were made public. At the time, Randall decided to stay tightlipped about the situation. However, in recent months he’s opened up and stated he wouldn’t talk bad about Lala because she’s the mother of one of his children.

That same sentiment isn’t shared by Lala. Since calling off their engagement, she’s continually opened up about the impact his alleged cheating has had on her wellbeing. The two may not be on the most amicable of terms, however, Lala also stated the two are currently “parallel parenting” and she’s trying to go no contact while still allowing him to be in their daughter’s life.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.