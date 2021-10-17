Vanderpump Rules fans bash Randall Emmett after photos surface with rumors he’s cheating on Lala Kent

Rumors are swirling that Randall Emmett is cheating on Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent after photos surfaced online. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Randall Emmett is in some pretty hot water with Vanderpump Rules fans after photos surfaced, sparking rumors that he’s cheating on fiancee Lala Kent.

The pictures, re-posted in a Reddit thread, appear to show Randall crossing the street with two women while out in Nashville. Neither women are his fiancee, Lala.

Although the rumors are merely speculation at this point, Vanderpump Rules fans aren’t exactly going easy on the new dad.

Randall Emmett under fire as rumors swirl that he’s cheating on Lala Kent

Originally posted by the Instagram page @girlgangz7733 to their Instagram Stories, the re-posted pictures on Reddit seem to show a disguised Randall, wearing dark clothing including a black hoodie, crossing the street with two unknown women.

The anonymous source who submitted the photos included a note that stated, “saw Randall last night with two girls in Nashville that [were] not Lala. He tried to hide when we recognized him.”

Although the anonymous source claims the pictures are of Randall, it can’t be confirmed considering the photos appear to have been taken from a distance. However, that didn’t stop Reddit users from bashing Randall in the post’s comments.

“If he’ll cheat with you, he’ll cheat on you,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “[Randall] wanted to be on VPR but honey now people are more likely to recognize you when you’re out and about stepping out on your partner.”

However, although the pictures aren’t a clear indication of any infidelity, other Reddit users also accused Lala of knowing what she was getting herself into, noting the rumors that Randall cheated on his ex-wife with Lala.

“That man showed her [Lala] exactly who he was the moment he started cheating on his wife with her. She didn’t bother or care to notice. Lala like most misteresses thought ‘she was special/different,'” the comment read.

The same commenter carried on to note that “actions always speak louder than words” and “sooner or later what he did with you he will do to you.”

And if that wasn’t enough, yet another Reddit user compared Randall to another unfaithful Vanderpump Rules alum, Mr. Jax Taylor himself.

“The only thing that I’d find less surprising than this is that Jax cheated on Britt. Oh wait, I meant that Jax cheated on Britt again,” they wrote.

Randall is around more in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules may have only kicked off a few short weeks ago, but the new season is already seeing a change in the cast dynamic.

The exit of stars like Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright certainly shook things, but their departure has also made room for some new faces and more airtime for cast members including Randall.

More screen time has also allowed Vanderpump Rules viewers to get to know the current cast that much more. While in Palm Springs for what ended up being a surprise proposal from James Kennedy to his girlfriend Raquel Leviss, for instance, Randall hosted a cast pickleball tournament.

He’s certainly stepped outside of his box and jumped full force into the land of Vanderpump Rules with Lala and baby Ocean.

In March of this year, Lala and Randall welcomed Ocean who is their first child together. Randall also shares custody of his two other children, daughters London and Rylee, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Adding potential fuel to the cheating rumors, Lala recently posted to Instagram revealing the custom wedding dress she had planned to wed Randall in prior to their April wedding date being canceled due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Although they’ve postponed their wedding indefinitely, Lala hinted that they’re planning to start their wedding preparations from scratch.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.