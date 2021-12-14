Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent throws shade at her sex life with Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent threw serious shade at her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, while promoting a sex toy on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t holding back when it comes to shading her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. Although the former couple was engaged for three years, they ended their engagement back in October after allegations that Randall had been unfaithful while on a trip to Nashville.

Since calling it quits, Lala has taken her time opening up about the situation and many details of their split still remain relatively vague. However, it seems that as time goes on, the mom of one is becoming more comfortable with sharing her feelings.

And she couldn’t possibly be more clear than her most recent post to social media where she threw some serious shade at her ex-fiance, and she was certainly pulling no punches.

Lala Kent shades ex-fiance Randall Emmett while promoting sex toy on social media

Over on her Instagram, Lala shared a sponsored post promoting a sex toy giveaway. And while there’s nothing particularly special about a reality star promoting sex toys or giveaways on their social media platforms, it was the post’s caption that really grabbed attention.

As it turns out, Lala wasn’t only promoting the toys and her giveaway, she was also serving some serious shade aimed at Randall.

“‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I’m giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays!” Lala wrote. “It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months 😏🥳.”

It seems that Lala is getting more comfortable sharing her feelings of scorn as time goes by, and her followers are here for it.

One follower commented with a string of laughing emojis, “that caption.”

Another wrote, “LOVEEEEEE the shade! #teamlala.”

“THIS WAS SO SAVAGE AND IM HERE FOR IT [three laughing emojis],” yet another follower shared.

Lala admits to missing red flags during relationship with Randall, says she had her ‘head in the sand’

Lala and Randall’s split has been anything but simple. And although neither of them has addressed the break-up in great detail, Lala recently opened up about missing certain signs and admitted that she left the relationship the moment she felt unsafe.

During an episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala confessed that she had her “head in the sand for a really long time” when it came to seeing the troubles in her relationship with Randall.

However, she also confirmed that once she felt “unsafe” she made the decision to leave the relationship.

“The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit, and I got the f**k out,” she stated.

The former couple may have called it quits but they’ll continue being in each other’s lives as they attempt to navigate the world of co-parenting with their daughter, Ocean. Lala and Randall welcomed baby Ocean in late March and have indicated that she’ll remain their top priority no matter the circumstances.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.