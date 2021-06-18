Vanderpump Rules: Cast gathers to celebrate Brock Davies’ birthday with a festival-themed party

The Vanderpump Rules cast came together to celebrate Scheana Shay’s boyfriend, Brock Davies. Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

The Vanderpump Rules cast recently got together for yet another themed party.

Music festival seemed to be the theme of Brock Davies’ birthday celebration that saw the cast showing up in their best festival attire for the occasion.

The group came decked out and ready to celebrate Scheana Shay’s beau in typical Pump Rules fashion.

Brock and Scheana recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Summer Moon, so the party was a great chance to get together with their friends without the baby. Of course, this is also the case for Lala Kent, who had her daughter, Ocean, back in March.

And based on the posts from Instagram it was a blast!

Vanderpump Rules cast celebrates Brock Davies’ birthday

The Vanderpump Rules cast loves a good themed party, and this is no different.

The group shared their own pictures from the party and all of them showed off their outfits of choice.

Naturally, James Kennedy’s outfit matched the theme impeccably. He posted a couple of selfies to Instagram showing himself wearing a black fringe scarf and black goggles.

He also dyed the tips of his hair a bright pink hue.

“Happy birthday @brock__davies on my way…” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, James’ fiancée Raquel Leviss posted a snap of her own. The picture of her and her friend also featured a temporary scorpion tattoo on the side of her neck.

“Burning man vibes for Brocky,” she captioned the post.

Lala Kent shares pics, James and Brock rock matching speedos

Co-star Lala Kent also posted a couple snaps from the party.

In the first, Lala posted a picture of herself and cast member Katie Maloney-Schwartz to her Instagram feed.

Both of the ladies were decked out in black vests. Katie was even sporting the leopard tattoo on her arm as she shielded her eyes from the sun.

Lala captioned the awesome selfie, “feed worthy.”

Then, over on her stories, Lala shared another pic of herself with Brock’s girlfriend, and longtime Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

Scheana seemed to one-up almost everyone in terms of costume. Hers included the standard goggles, but she also rocked an outfit featuring black feathers and lace.

And although everyone looked the part, it was a picture posted by James that really took the cake.

In the snap, which he captioned “update…” James and Brock are posed side by side in a matching pair of speedos.

Of course, the gents look great, but upon further inspection, it turns out that the print on their speedos is actually the faces of their respective partners, Raquel and Scheana.

Clearly the cast still knows how to party. We can only hope that same energy is brought into the upcoming season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.