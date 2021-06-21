The Vanderpump Rules cast celebrates the first Father’s Day since the Vanderpump baby boom. Pic credit: Bravo

Father’s Day is the time to celebrate all the dads and father figures that have helped shape the lives of their children. In the Vanderpump Rules world, this is a particularly special Father’s Day since it’s the first to occur since the Vanderpump baby boom that happened earlier this year.

In 2020, four Vanderpump Rules couples announced they were expecting their first children. And once 2021 rolled around, all the babies made their grand entrance.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, were the first to welcome their little one. Stassi gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Hartford, on January 7.

Then, Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, welcomed a daughter of their own. Their daughter, Ocean, was born on March 15.

Finally, the month of April rounded out the last two of the Vanderpump baby boom.

Brittany Cartwright and her VPR superstar husband, Jax Taylor, welcomed their first child, a son named Cruz, on April 12.

And last, but certainly not least, Scheana Shay and her boyfriend Brock Davies, welcomed their first child together. Summer Moon was born on April 27.

Now that all the little ones have managed to make their grand entrances into the world, the Vanderpump mommas took some time to share love with their baby daddies just in time for Father’s Day.

Stassi says Hartford got ‘so lucky’ with her dad, Lala shares sweet and simple message for Randall

All the Vanderpump mommas took to Instagram with messages for the men in their lives who helped them add the title of mom to their resumes.

Stassi posted a picture of Beau holding Hartford, with her big blue eyes on display.

“My kid got so lucky with her dad. Like reallly lucky,” she captioned the post. “Happy first Father’s Day my love @thegoodthebadthebogie. I’m so proud to be in this with you.”

And over on Lala Kent’s Instagram, she posted a snap of Randall holding Ocean in their bed.

Her message was simple and to the point, but was clearly made with love.

“Happy Father’s Day, Rand,” she wrote.

Brittany says Jax’s own dad ‘would be SO proud’ of him, Scheana gushes that Brock is the most ‘loving father’

Brittany’s message to Jax for his first Father’s Day came with a bittersweet note and mentions of Jax’s own dad.

Jax’s father, Ronald Cauchi, passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer. And as Brittany wrote, she believes Jax’s dad would be proud of him.

“You are an amazingggg Daddy and Cruz and I are so lucky we have you!” her message read, in part.

She continued, “This is the role you were born to play and I know your Dad would be SO proud of the man and Father you have become. You are amazing honey, we love you!”

And finally, Scheana Shay shared some adorable moments between Brock and their daughter, Summer Moon.

The first picture finds Summer sleeping soundly on Brock’s chest as he plays video games.

“Summer is one lucky girl!” Schean wrote in her caption. “@brock_davies you are the most amazing, hands on and loving father I could ever ask for for our daughter.”

She continued to say that since her first day, Summer has experienced “love and comfort” from her dad.

“You can clearly see where her happy place is (and it’s mine too) Happy Father’s Day honey!!!” she concluded.

2021 has proven to be a big year for the these VPR ladies. And although Stassi and Brittany have made their exit from the franchise and won’t be involved in Season 9, there is clearly a strong bond between the women.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Brittany answered a fan question stating that she’s looking forward to watching the babies grow up to be “best friends” with one another.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.