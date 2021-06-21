Tyler Cameron opens up about Chris Harrison’s exit from The Bachelor franchise after BFF Matt James’ season

Tyler Cameron thinks the franchise is moving in the “right direction” following Chris Harrison’s exit. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Tyler Cameron, former Bachelorette star and BFF of Bachelor lead Matt James, speaks out about Chris Harrison’s official departure from the Bachelor franchise.

Bachelor Nation has expressed mixed reactions after Chris walked away from the franchise with a nine million dollar payout.

Tyler appears to be in favor of the decision and told HollywoodLife that he feels the franchise is taking a step in the “right direction.”

Tyler thinks the payout and Chris’s exit was the best possible outcome for both Chris and the franchise.

Tyler added, “I think both parties are happy and if everyone’s happy then that’s the best thing for everyone… I wish him the most success and wish him well on his next journey.”

Tyler isn’t returning to the franchise either

This comes months after Tyler himself said he was moving on from the franchise.

“I want to focus on myself right now. You know, I did that. It was a great experience, but there’s things I want to accomplish now… So I don’t think so,” he told Us Weekly of if he’d ever appear on the franchise again.

Even though fans had both hoped to see Tyler and Matt wing-manning each other during Bachelor in Paradise, both seem to be happily committed to their new relationships.

While Matt rekindled his romance with Rachael Kirkconnell, Tyler recently went public with his girlfriend Camila Kendra.

Tyler and Camila had been spotted holding hands as they walked the streets in NYC in May 2021, following months of dating rumors.

Recently, Tyler and Camila were spotted on a double date with Matt and Rachael during their weekend in The Hamptons.

Chris Harrison’s payout

Chris Harrison’s payout number has changed vastly since news of his departure first broke.

It was initially reported that Chris would receive $25 million upon his exit from hosting The Bachelor.

He essentially was receiving this amount as “hush money.” He had hired a power attorney to look into taking legal action against The Bachelor during his hosting hiatus. In threat of this legal action, it was reported network offered him this large sum of money.

However, it has since been revealed that he would only receive “roughly $10 million” in total for his exit with a nine million dollar payout.

While both amounts are large sums of money, there is a significant difference between an eight-figure $25 million payout and nine million dollars.

The network is still debating who will replace Chris as The Bachelor’s host.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are hosting The Bachelorette, but the network made it clear their spots are just temporary.

For Bachelor in Paradise, several celebrities like David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon Lance Bass and more will rotate as hosts.

However, a permanent solution has yet to be found.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.