The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron isn’t hiding relationship with Camila Kendra anymore

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra are seemingly going public with their relationship. Pic credit: Backgrid.

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has essentially confirmed his relationship with Camila Kendra after keeping it on the down-low for months.

Tyler was spotted openly holding hands with his model and influencer girlfriend, Camila as they walked down the streets of New York City.

The two were spotted on Monday, dressed casually as Tyler wore a white T-shirt, flannel shirt, and jeans, while Camila wore a white crop top, denim jacket, and camo-patterned cargo pants.

While Tyler has yet to give verbal confirmation that he is officially dating Camila, their PDA is a big clue that the pair is exclusive.

Tyler is best known for being the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

After her engagement with her final pick, Jed Wyatt, didn’t work out, fans pushed for Hannah and Tyler to rekindle their romance.

Despite their attempts, they did not get back together and now seem to be happily exploring relationships with other people.

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra on the streets of NYC. Pic credit: Backgrid

Tyler has been ‘getting very serious’ with Camila

Tyler and Camila were first spotted together in January. They were spotted in Florida in several locations and even kissing at times.

Additionally, a friend had uploaded a pic of Tyler and Camila in Los Cabos together in March.

Around that time, a source told E! News that Tyler and Camila are “getting very serious.”

The source also expressed that Tyler was ready to settle down with Camila after he hadn’t felt ready for a relationship for some time.

“He finally feels he can commit to a relationship and really likes Camila,” the insider shared. “They have been spending a lot of time together and are basically inseparable.”

“They are having a lot of fun,” the source continued. “She has a very chill personality and that’s what Tyler was attracted to at first.”

Tyler is done with Bachelor Nation

More evidence that Tyler is in a committed relationship is his recent statements about his involvement with Bachelor Nation.

Tyler recently stated that he was done with the franchise and likely wouldn’t appear on a Bachelor show again.

“I want to focus on myself right now. You know, I did that. It was a great experience, but there’s things I want to accomplish now … So I don’t think so,” Tyler told Us Weekly of returning to the franchise.

Tyler also specifically stated that he wouldn’t be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I live in paradise. Jupiter, Florida, is paradise. So, I’m good right here,” Tyler quipped.

Additionally, Tyler’s best friend and recent Bachelor lead Matt James confirmed that Tyler won’t be on the upcoming summer spinoff.

“There’s a negative chance I’ll be on Paradise,” Matt told People regarding the summer spinoff series. “There is a negative chance Tyler’s on there as well. I think we’re good on that.”

All in all, it seems that Tyler is done with dating on TV and happily exploring a relationship with Camila.