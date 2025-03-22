Tyler Baltierra says he ‘messed up tremendously’ making comments about wife Catelynn’s weight

Tyler Baltierra is backtracking on his comments.

In Season 6 of Teen Mom, Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Baltierra, discussed her losing weight.

Catelynn had recently given birth to their daughter, Nova, and she pondered joining Weight Watchers to lose some of the baby weight in one scene.

Tyler made some comments that were received as insensitive in the clip, which aired in 2017.

While Catelynn chowed down on a chicken and cheese quesadilla, Tyler asked her how many Weight Watchers points the meal would be considered.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When Catelynn revealed it would be worth seven points, Tyler was doubtful, pointing out, “That’s a big-a** quesadilla.”

Tyler made infamous ‘heifer’ comments in Season 6 of Teen Mom

Tyler encouraged Catelynn to do what she chose since it was her body, but added, “Obviously, I don’t want no heifer for a wife, but you know… I mean…”

Tyler’s comments shocked producers, who interjected during the scene.

“I’m being honest!” Tyler confessed, asking the producer, “Would you wanna be married to some big heifer?”

Tyler admits his ‘delivery was off’

During the most recent episode of their podcast, Cate & Ty: Break It Down, Catelynn and Tyler revisited the cringeworthy moment.

Tyler noted that Catelynn had often discussed her weight that season, both on and off-camera.

But Catelynn said the producers put an “awkward spin” on the topic, bringing it up while she ate dinner.

Tyler said his “delivery was off” in that scene.

“I messed up tremendously,” he confessed.

Catelynn told her husband, “You’ll never be able to live that down.”

Although Tyler doesn’t believe he had the wrong intentions, he felt he expressed his intent badly.

Tyler and Catelynn complain about Teen Mom’s editing

Tyler claimed that he and Catelynn were repeatedly asked the same questions, which, after a while, became “super annoying.”

Catelynn referred to Season 6 as the “worst season of [her] life” and felt that her storyline was “weight-driven.”

But to set the record straight, Tyler told the listeners that he was not referring to Catelylnn as a “heifer”—it was only edited that way.

Tyler claims a producer asked him what he looks for in a woman, and that’s when he made his remarks about not wanting a “heifer” for a wife.

“People must really think that I’m just like some abused pushover,” Catelynn added, taking Tyler’s side. “Like, people must really think I’m a weak b***h.”

Tyler said he was being honest when the producers asked what he wanted.

He added that if Catelyn had said something similar about a man, she wouldn’t have received as much hate.

Tyler claimed many of his comments about Catelynn’s weight were sparked by her developing gestational diabetes during pregnancy and all of the “scary” things that could happen.

“I was concerned. I was scared, you know?” Tyler said.

Catelynn also mentioned that her life was “so much more” than her weight and wondered why it was such a focus of her storyline on the show at that time.

“For me, it was just like, I just don’t understand why it’s becoming the whole part of my life,” Catelyn added. “My life is so much more than me, like, wanting to lose weight before I get married.”

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.