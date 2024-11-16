The OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter takes on a whole new genre of reality television this winter.

Trista won’t be doing it alone, though. Fellow Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky Mann is also along for the rough and dangerous ride.

Bachelor Nation will see a whole new side to Trista and Ali that has them literally fighting for their lives.

There won’t be any chilling in a mansion drinking champagne this time around on reality TV for the women.

Instead, Ali and Trista will be put through the wringer as two of the latest recruits for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Yes, the women have traded in the cushy life to see how they fare in some of the harshest elements in the world to survive the toughest military training.

Two Bachelorette leads will face off in grueling reality TV competition

Several famous faces will join Trista and Ali on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards.

Actor Stephen Baldwin, actress Kyla Pratt (Call Me Kat), and actress Christy Carlson Romano are also on the list. The Hills alum Brody Jenner rounds out the entertainment stars.

Former NFL players Cam Newton and Golden Tate, and Olympians Nathan Adrian, Jordyn Wieber, and Marion Jones are also on the show. The final players for the new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test are model/influencer, Kayla Nicol, pro-surfer/model Alana Blanchard, pro-soccer player Landon Donovan, and motocross champ Carey Hart.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, January 8 at 8/7c on Fox. The season will consist of two-hour episodes each Wednesday for five weeks.

Trista breaks down in tears as someone screams at her that she should go home in the series trailer. The Bachelorette alum admits she has a devil on her shoulder telling her she can’t hack it while an angel tells her she can.

Will Trista listen to the angel or the devil? Bachelor Nation will have to tune in to find out.

What is Specia Forces: World’s Toughest Test?

Unlike other reality TV shows where someone gets eliminated, this one only sends someone home by their choice. Each contestant is pushed to their limit and beyond, and it’s up to them to keep moving forward or pack it in.

“The recruits will be training in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare. The recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s vast terrain of both land and sea,” reads part of the synopsis for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test via TVLine.

Other scary situations the cast will be in are a hostage rescue, a ladder crossing between two dangerous cliffs, survival drills while submerged in freezing cold waters, a surf immersion, and so much more.

Will you bet on checking out Trista and Ali on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test?

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, January 8 at 8/7c on Fox.