Joan Vassos opens up about whether she’ll move for a man after The Golden Bachelorette

The first season of The Golden Bachelorette is winding down, with the finale coming next week.

Many want to know who Joan Vassos picks to give her last rose.

We also want to know if she and her Golden Bachelorette winner got engaged and whether they are still together.

The show wrapped filming at the beginning of August, so it’s been a few months for Joan and her man to grow their relationship into something beautiful or fall apart like The Bachelorette breakup between Jenn Tran and Devin Strader.

Joan is under a lot of pressure right now, especially after how quickly The Golden Bachelor’s marriage came undone.

Bachelor Nation really wants to see a successful relationship emerge, but one thing we already know is that Joan has her mind set on how things should work out after the show.

Will Joan Vassos move for love?

Ahead of The Golden Bachelorette Men Tell All, Joan was asked by Parade if she’d move for her final rose recipient.

Moving isn’t an option for Joan, and she’s being fair about it. She doesn’t expect her man to move either.

“I obviously have my life in Maryland and I’m not leaving it,” she explained. “I have children and grandchildren and a mother and mother-in-law who rely on me, and I would never leave them and I kind of feel like a [man] should be the same way. I’m hoping that he would have ties to his community and his family and his friends that he wouldn’t want to leave.”

Instead, Joan knows how she would share time between their homes.

“At this age, when you’re kind of in the retirement years, or getting close to them, it’s a little bit easier so as long as you have the time and the resources, you make it happen,” she explained.

“You can fly to wherever they are. And it can even kind of be on the fun side. If I had something really fun happening in Rockville, where I live, come and spend a couple weeks with me. And if you have something great going on where you are, then I’ll come to you,” Joan elaborated.

Joan Vassos is down to the last two men on The Golden Bachelorette

It sounds like Joan has it all planned out, now she just needs to figure out which of the men she wants to spend time with after the show.

She’s down to the last two as the finale looms — Chock Chapple and Guy Gansert — with The Golden Bachelorette viewers arguing over which would be the better partner for Joan.

Last week, Pascal Ibgui self-eliminated after breaking up with Joan during a romantic dinner before they even got to the overnight part of the date.

He’s been heavily criticized for dumping Joan in Tahiti and for dressing up as her for Halloween during the week when the breakup aired.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.