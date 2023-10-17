Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval called out for ‘playing victim’ on Special Forces

Tom Sandoval has been making his way around the reality TV circuit.

He was unmasked as the Diver on The Masked Singer, and now he is competing on Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The Vanderpump Rules star has made it through several trials while some of his costars like Tara Reid, Savannah Chrisley, and Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna) tapped out already.

The most recent episode of the FOX show saw competitors go head-to-head in a physical fight.

Tom went up against Nick Viall and was declared the winner. However, the DS (Directing Staff) saw he went too far, so he was sent in again to compete against Jack Osbourne.

Things didn’t go well for the Vanderpump star, who lost to Jack.

Tactical questioning leads to a reality check

After seeing how Tom Sandoval performed, he was called in for tactical questioning.

The DS wanted to know why his performances were “bad.”

Tom went on to explain how he had an affair on his Vanderpump Rules girlfriend with someone who was also on the Bravo show.

He called it the “perfect storm” and was in his feelings about the “Team Ariana” hype and merchandise that was capitalized on during the height of Scandoval.

However, the DS wasn’t trying to hear his excuses and lack of accountability.

The Vanderpump Rules star was called “pathetic” and chastised for “playing victim.” The DS said, “The first thing you should be doing is owning it.”

Tom was left with these words, “This course is your opportunity to be a person of integrity to the people that are around you and us. Make this your new start.”

Tom Sandoval returns for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules

Despite the blowup during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and the extra filming that picked up following the affair being leaked, Tom Sandoval returned for Season 11.

The same can’t be said about his costar, Raquel Leviss. She did fulfill her contractual obligations by attending the Season 10 reunion.

It’s unclear how the filming went, especially given several of his costars were “Team Ariana” following the affair.

Tom opened up about almost taking his own life following the fallout of Scandoval. He has been working to prove he is still a person of integrity, but the jury remains out on his redemption.

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix is having the time of her life on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, with her friends supporting her in the audience week after week.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox. Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.