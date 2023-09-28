Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval nearly took his own life after Scandoval

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules gave viewers Scandoval, which left much devastation.

Tom Sandoval became an overnight sensation — and not in a good way.

He struck up a relationship with one of his live-in girlfriend’s best friends, which lasted several months before the truth came to light.

Ariana Madix was the woman scorned, and Vanderpump Rules fans rallied around her while simultaneously dragging Tom for filth.

Raquel (or should we say Rachel) Leviss was the mistress and received a lot of backlash, too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

However, no one checked on Tom following the fallout, and he says things got pretty dark at the height of Scandoval.

Tom Sandoval launches Everybody Loves Tom

Are you really a reality TV star if you don’t have your own podcast?

Well, Tom Sandoval can add podcaster to his growing resume as he launched the first episode of his Everybody Loves Tom podcast.

Tom delved into Scandoval and what happened after the world learned about his misdeeds with Raquel Leviss.

The entire world was looking at him, and it wasn’t for anything good.

He confessed that there were some very dark times during the height of Scandoval, and he considered ending his life.

While addressing nearly ending his life, he said, “Your world starts collapsing on itself, and you cannot see outside of your feelings. Your peripheral goes away; your ability to snap out of it goes away. There were some times when I felt very, very close.”

That didn’t happen because his friend and former Vanderpump Rules star, Billie Lee, stepped in to help her friend. She stood by him, helping him get through Scandoval and come out standing on the other side.

Tom Sandoval did a reality show so he could be ‘punished’

While everyone may be convinced that Tom Sandoval is the diver on The Masked Singer, there’s another show he can be seen on.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has Tom as one of the contestants. During his appearance on the Season 2 premiere, he revealed he did the show because he felt he needed to be “punished” for what happened in his personal life.

The show pushes celebrities, including Tara Reid, JoJo Siwa, and Brian Austin Green, to their limits.

Tom also filmed Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which likely wasn’t easy given how the reunion played out. There weren’t any positives to him returning, but he did it.

It seems things are getting better for the disgraced reality star, especially if he is also the diver on The Masked Singer.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.