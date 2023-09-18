Raquel Leviss is going by Rachel everywhere now — even on Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is going back to her roots as she continues to navigate the ongoing fallout from her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.
Making the change official, Raquel took a serious pivot in her Instagram handle by reverting her username to her legal name, Rachel.
Although the change may seem sudden to fans, those who have been closely following the ongoing tension between Leviss and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars aren’t entirely shocked by the change.
As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Leviss sought out intensive mental health support that resulted in a three-month facility stay following the “bombshell” news of her ongoing affair with Tom Sandoval.
Leviss first touched on the topic during the explosive Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion when some, including host Andy Cohen, seemed slightly confused when co-stars referred to her as Rachel.
“There were a few other Rachels in my class, and I wanted to be special,” she shared, adding that while her friends referred to her as Raquel, the name never really stuck with her family and they continued to call her Rachel.
Leviss explains her desire to ‘be somebody better’ following Scanodoval drama
In the same conversation, Leviss delved into her desire to learn from the pain she’s incurred in recent years.
She came under immense scrutiny when it was discovered she had engaged in a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval — who was in a nearly decade-long relationship with his girlfriend Ariana Maddix at the time.
The affair was so shocking it took on a name of its own — Scandoval.
For months following the explosive revelation, Leviss and Sandoval both found themselves on the receiving end of intense criticism that ultimately took a toll on her mental health.