Tristan Thompson riddled with shade after posting Khloe Kardashian on Instagram for her 40th birthday

Tristan Thompson’s consistent pursuit of Khloe Kardashian was something he probably should’ve sent via text or any other offline option.

Khloe and Tristan’s romantic relationship officially ended in 2021. At the time, Tristan had welcomed another baby, his son Theo, with Maralee Nichols.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player eventually fessed up to cheating on Khloe with Maralee during their last time trying to make their relationship work.

Since then, Khloe and Tristan have decided to focus on their friendship and co-parenting relationship for their kids, True and Tatum.

However, fans of The Kardashians have witnessed that he wants Khlo-money back, though he’s been less aggressive about it online.

But during Khloe’s milestone 40th birthday, he decided to remind the world how much he misses being his second baby mama’s plus one. After seeing the gesture, Instagram commenters begged Tristan to stop chasing her — at least not where everyone can see it.

Tristan Thompson called Khloe Kardashian his ‘best friend’

Khloe is known for her essay-long Instagram birthday tributes to those she loves. On her 40th birthday, June 27, 2024, she received love back from many via the app. Many tributes were from usual suspects like Kris Jenner and Malika Haqq. Tristan also took to his Instagram Stories to let Khloe know how much he values having her in his life.

Tristan posted several photos of Khloe on his platform. The first was a photo of her and him with their kids, captioned “Happy Birthday, Khloe!!”

He then shared a snap of them at a light show, with him carrying her niece, Dream Kardashian, and her holding True. In the post, Tristan told Khloe, “You’re my best friend.”

The NBA star followed up with two more photos. The third one showed her snuggling with True, and he captioned the photo by calling her the “best mom.”

Tristan then posted a photo of her with his brother, Amari, whom he began caring for after their mother, Andrea, died in January 2023. The exes shared on the show that Amari, who lives with epilepsy, stays at Khloe’s house, and she facilitates his care needs. He captioned the photo by calling Khloe “the most incredible human being I’ve ever met.”

Tristan shaded after his post for Khloe

Tristan knew better than to share his birthday post for Khloe on his Instagram timeline instead of Stories, which expire in 24 hours. Unfortunately, the internet remained undefeated, as The ShadeRoom reposted his post, leaving room for him to get dragged in the comments section.

Many irate Instagram users underneath the post wanted Tristan to have several seats. One user quoted a comment from someone who reportedly said, “hate to see how he treats people he doesn’t like.”

Other users said Tristan didn’t deserve to share how much he appreciates Khloe because he “ruined her” through his multiple cheating scandals.

Amid Tristan’s scrutiny, some users came to his and Khloe’s defense. After many wondered why Khloe was still on speaking terms with Tristan—let alone making him feel comfortable sending birthday messages—one user reminded spectators Khloe has “one of the biggest hearts” for finding grace for him

Do you think Tristan helped Khloe blow out her candles for her 40th?

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.