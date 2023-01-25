Khloe Kardashian offers stunning tribute to Tristan Thompson’s mom, vows to watch over teenage special needs son

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on the death of Tristan Thompson’s mother, penning a heartfelt tribute to her ex’s “warrior mommy.”

Andrea Thompson passed away suddenly earlier this month after suffering a heart attack at her home in Toronto.

Khloe, along with her sister Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner, traveled to Canada to stand by Tristan’s side and support him at Andrea’s funeral. But she had not yet spoken out publicly regarding Andrea’s death.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real,” The Kardashians star wrote in her touching Instagram caption. “I have so many emotions and still I feel numb.”

Alongside the emotional tribute, Khloe shared a series of photos of herself and her family members posing with Andrea.

One shot showed Andrea smiling as she held Tristan and Khloe’s now 4-year-old daughter, True.

In her caption, The Kardashians star described Andrea’s passing as “one of the toughest times” in her and her family’s lives.

But at the same time, Khloe added, she felt “lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult.”

Khloe Kardashian promises to look after Andrea Thompson’s son

A former school bus driver, Andrea also went to great lengths to help her other sons be successful in life. Tristan has shared a memory of Andrea driving the family through a blizzard to get to his basketball tournament, even breastfeeding one of his little brothers while behind the wheel to ensure that Tristan would make it.

“I know you never wanted to leave your boys,” Khloe wrote in her caption, adding, “They are your entire world.”

In her tribute to Andrea, Khloe also made a promise when it came to Andrea’s youngest son.

“I promise you,” The Kardashians star continued, “Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him.”

“Your boys will be ok,” she added, “because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Tristan Thompson’s Amari Thompson Foundation honors his youngest brother

Andrea is survived by her children: Tristan, 31, and his three brothers, Dishawn, Daniel, and Amari.

Amari, who is around 16 years old, suffers from epilepsy, and Tristan has been outspoken in both supporting his younger brother and advocating for others with the same condition.

In 2014, the NBA basketball player founded the Amari Thompson Foundation in honor of his sibling. The organization aims to raise funds and awareness to support those living with epilepsy.

“This has always been a cause that is close to my heart,” the athlete said in an interview last year, adding that he had seen firsthand the “hardships” his younger brother went through on a daily basis.

Up until her passing, Andrea was Amari’s primary caretaker.

