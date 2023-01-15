The Kardashians fans worry Khloe Kardashian will take Tristan Thompson back again

The Kardashians fans think Khloe might be reconnecting with her ex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are once again spending time together – and The Kardashians fans aren’t pleased.

Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder flew to Tristan’s native Toronto – along with her sister Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner – to support the former NBA basketball player at his mother’s funeral. Tristan’s mom, Andrea Thompson, died suddenly of a heart attack earlier this month.

Kris and Khloe were reportedly both close with Andrea, and Kris – who took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Andrea in the wake of her passing – even said a few words at her service.

All of the Kardashian-Jenners “want to be there for Tristan,” a source close to the family told People earlier this week.

Although he and Khloe are no longer together – as far as we know, at least – the source said that Tristan “will always be family” to the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

“They want to do everything they can to support him,” the insider said.

But fans of The Kardashians were skeptical. Some worried that the trip might lead Tristan and Khloe to get back together – if they hadn’t already.

“Khloe and Tristan [have] been back together,” one person wrote on Twitter, adding that the Kardashian-Jenners “ain’t fooling nobody.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Just co-parents?

The former couple has two children: 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Khloe and Tristan first got together in 2016 when he was playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They welcomed True together in 2018.

The two split briefly in June of 2021 but later reunited. Khloe then ended the relationship for good in January 2022, one month after it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another baby – while still dating Khloe – with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Despite his infidelity, Khloe has stayed on good terms with her ex, as they co-parent their children together.

Fans think Khloe Kardashian may take Tristan Thompson back

Since their split, Khloe has continued to deny having any romantic relationship with Tristan – even while hooked up to a lie detector machine – but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

In response to a story about Khloe attending the funeral, one fan wrote: “How to say [you’re] together but not say [you’re] together.”

“Khloe deff [sic] letting Tristan back in,” another added.

Others saw Andrea’s funeral as nothing more than a cover story for the couple’s reunion. “Girl u just needed a good enough excuse to get back w that man,” one wrote to Khloe.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.