Khloe Kardashian calls out Kris Jenner for cheating in marriage-ending affair

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting her mother skate by when it comes to family opinions about cheating.

As viewers of The Kardashians have seen, the family has welcomed Tristan Thompson with open arms despite his previous cheating on Khloe.

Khloe and her ex have remained amicable due to sharing two young children.

Like Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, who shares three kids with her, the family seemingly has no issue allowing him to attend family gatherings.

However, a major discussion between Khloe and her mother seemingly took place about cheating on significant others.

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters called out her mom, Kris Jenner, over her marriage-ending affair that occurred years ago.

Kris revealed her affair in a self-titled memoir

Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney had a famous father ahead of their reality TV fame, as they were born to Kris Houghton (now Jenner) and the late Robert Kardashian.

Robert, who passed away at age 59 in 2003, was best known as a defense attorney for OJ Simpson during his murder trial in 1995. Robert was also a friend of Simpson’s.

In 2021, Kim shared a birthday tribute to her late father, sharing a family photo of her with her sisters and brother, Rob Kardashian, posing with their dad.

Kris and Robert were married from 1978 until 1991, and based on details in Kris’ 2011 self-titled memoir, she cheated on her husband in 1989 with a man named Ryan Lowe.

Per Daily Mail, it was later revealed that Lowe was hiding his true identity and was soccer player Todd Waterman.

However, Kris’ cheating is what led to her and Robert’s divorce, breaking apart the Kardashian family. In 1991, Kris married Bruce Jenner, who transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner in 2015.

The couple separated in 2013, and Kris filed for divorce a year later, with the divorce finalized in December 2014.

Khloe tells Kris to admit ‘you f***ed up big time’

In preview footage for Hulu’s The Kardashians Episode 4, Khloe confronts her mom over that affair from 34 years ago.

“Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f***ed up big time with me…” Khloe tells her mother.

“I did not f**k up big time,” her mother shoots back.

“I’ve never heard that you put a bandaid over a bullethole,” Khloe tells Kris, who says, “No, you misunderstood.”

That exchange arrives as Kris has seemingly given a pass to Khloe’s ex based on the good things he does.

“Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do,” Khloe shares in a confessional interview scene.

Khloe Kardashian calls out Kris Jenner in The Kardashians preview. Pic credit: Hulu

The tease for the upcoming episode continues with more of Khloe calling out her mother’s affair with Waterman.

“What was mindset when you cheated?” Khloe asks her mother in the footage, with a shocked Kris asking back, “You’re asking me?”

“Who the f**k else am I talking to?” Khloe says in the exchange.

Kris praised Tristan as a co-parent during The Kardashians episode

In a clip from The Kardashians’ October 12 episode on Hulu, Kourtney’s ex, Scott, is there with his friend Khloe to ask how Tristan is doing.

Khloe spoke about Tristan’s house getting flooded, so she allowed him and his brother to move in with her. Scott asked Khloe if that brought her closer to her ex despite their previous issues.

“Him and I are great friends,” Khloe said, adding, “but solid friends.”

That prompted Scott to inquire if they were friends with benefits, with Khloe telling him to ask Tristan, mentioning they don’t sleep in the same bed and have boundaries.

Khloe says in a confessional interview she won’t make her life any more difficult and wants “as much as a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship” as possible.

Kris also spoke about Tristan’s “mistakes” during the episode on Hulu.

“We know Tristan has made some mistakes. I know he’s really sorry for the way that he hurt Khloe, and I’m sure that he regrets those mistakes every single day,” Kris said in a confessional interview.

“Really, the most important thing for everyone right now is raising those kids, and I worry that Khloe, with this change of Tristan moving out, there is going to be a void there,” Kris also shared.

Viewers will see if Kris provides Khloe with the answers or closure she’s seeking regarding that marriage-ending affair when Episode 4 premieres on October 19.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.