Tori Deal addresses Fessy Shafaat dating rumors after The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 13

Following the recent episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, Tori Deal commented about a conversation shown in the episode suggesting that she and Fessy Shafaat might start dating after the show.

That conversation only involved Tori by name, as she wasn’t even on the show for it, while castmates Cory Wharton and Fessy Shafaat discussed her and Gabby Allen.

However, Tori has since commented about her and Fessy’s situation after Double Agents filming ended and where they are now in terms of any relationship.

Fessy’s interest in Tori Deal mentioned in Episode 13

After the agents had completed their mission at the start of Double Agents Episode 13, things moved on to a few scenes with Fessy trying to get to know Gabby Allen better. The two were shown talking, kissing, and cuddling in bed for a segment.

In a morning scene after that, Fessy and Cory were shown working out and talking about The Challenge ladies Fessy was interested in. Basically, Cory asked Fessy about his situation with Double Agents rookie Gabby Allen and then brought up Tori Deal, who wasn’t on the show due to being eliminated.

Fessy admitted some attraction was there with Tori. He said during a confessional interview in Episode 13 that it was a “very complex situation” he’d need to figure out after the show was over.

Not much else was mentioned about Fessy and Tori during the episode. At the end, Fessy saw his girl Gabby get eliminated by Nany Gonzalez. That meant no more exploring things with Gabby at The Challenge house.

However, it was revealed on The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath show that Fessy wrote a romantic note to Gabby about seeing each other after the Double Agents filming ended. It’s unknown where things stand with them now, but neither has confirmed they dated or are planning to, leaving it as a possible reunion show topic.

Tori says she and Fessy ‘definitely linked up’

A new Official Challenge Podcast episode arrived after Double Agents aired, featuring Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal breaking down the new episode. At the 12-minute mark of the podcast, Tori said she needed to address the conversation Cory and Fessy had about her during Episode 13.

“I need to address this before we go any further because there was a conversation in the house that Cory and Fessy had involving me. So thank them for giving me a little airtime this episode, when your girl got kicked off weeks prior,” Tori said on Official Challenge Podcast, referring to her elimination in Episode 5.

“I just gotta say it out loud because I’m not trying to deal with any more rumors. It is what it is. So obviously, Cory was right when I got home from The Challenge that week of being eliminated, my a** and Jordan, we split. And it had nothing to do with anybody on that show. Like obviously there’s a lot that goes in to two people breaking up. So just putting that out there. I’m sending all love to Jordan, he’s a good dude,” Tori said.

The former Are You The One? star went on to reveal that she and Fessy did explore things a bit, after the show was done, though.

“But obviously after like we get home and like time has passed, Fessy and I definitely linked up for a second to see what was good. But the truth is that Fessy and I found out we are definitely better as friends, so Cory was wrong. We didn’t date for a year. We didn’t go to Mexico,” Tori explained.

“We’re just homies and that’s it, so I’m just gonna say that right now,” Tori said, adding, “it’s all platonic.”

Tori gave similar comments weeks ago on the Aftermath show after an episode arrived featuring her in a hot tub with Fessy complimenting her and admitting in a confessional he found her attractive.

Tori will be part of The Challenge Double Agents reunion show along with Fessy and Gabby, so there could be a bit more said, but for now, Tori seems to have set the record straight, at least from her perspective.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.