The Challenge: Double Agents spoilers: Reunion episodes filmed, cast members party together

The Challenge: Double Agents cast assembles in Episode 1 of the season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Double Agents episodes are still airing on MTV as fans anticipate who will win the final. Now, the cast reunion episodes have also been filmed, so they will appear as soon as the season ends.

Recent spoilers have arrived online which give an idea who was part of the reunion that was filmed in New York City during the past week.

A good portion of the cast appeared to attend the reunion live in person while others attended via live video calls, and several cast members weren’t invited to participate.

The Challenge: Double Agents cast attends reunion

Over the past week, various cast members from The Challenge: Double Agents shared photos and videos on their Instagram profiles or Stories from the season’s reunion.

That includes footage of various cast members departing for the reunion, enjoying their flights to reach New York, or traveling by other means into the city.

Double Agents rookie Amber Borzotra shared a group photo of many cast members assembled at a bar or restaurant in New York. The photo below came after filming had officially wrapped for the Season 36 reunion.

“Squad deep!!! Miss y’all already…Safe travels!! #GangGang #TheChallenge36 #Family,” Amber B. wrote in her photo caption.

Based on the above photo, the cast members shown likely attended the Double Agents reunion in person. They included Devin Walker, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Kam Williams, Jay Starrett, Leroy Garrett, Josh Martinez, Aneesa Ferreira, Fessy Shafaat, Amber Martinez, Kaycee Clark, Ashley Mitchell, Amber B., and Nany Gonzalez.

Others appearing in the photo are cast members’ significant others, relatives, and friends, or production staff members associated with The Challenge.

Reunion rumors: Who was or wasn’t included?

In addition to the above cast members, it’s likely some of the other key members of the Double Agents cast were participants via Skype, Zoom, or other live video options. That includes some UK cast members Kyle Christie, Gabby Allen, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, as well as Nam Vo, Wes Bergmann, and Theresa Jones.

Based on previous Challenge reunion rumors, four cast members were not invited to participate. They included Nicole Zanatta and Liv Jawando, who were both injured in the Road Kill mission early in the season, rookie Joseph Allen who lasted only two episodes, and Olympic athlete Lolo Jones. Lolo left the show in Episode 11, but it’s unclear if it was due to her decision or production’s choice.

Cory Wharton doesn’t appear in the group photo above. However, he was part of the reunion in person, based on other videos he and the cast shared. Friday (March 5) was Cory’s birthday, so he celebrated a bit too.

Many cast members gathered in the hallway outside an elevator at a hotel and waited for Cory to arrive. They all greeted him by singing Happy Birthday as shown in a video clip below.

Cory is also present in the video below where cast members are toasting shots together. The video below also shows CT appearing to sign off to pay a bill.

Others who didn’t appear in the group photo but attended the reunion were Nelson Thomas and Tori Deal both shown in the IG photo slideshow below. Also shown below are reunion-related IG or social media shares from Amber M., Kaycee, Fessy, Nany, and Big T.

Darrell Taylor doesn’t appear in any of the photos or videos but likely attended the reunion after surviving more than half the season.

There hasn’t been any official dirt revealed from the reunion quite yet. Based on the cast’s photos and videos, it appears everyone was celebrating and getting along after the reunion was filmed.

However, things may have come out through live video feeds or during the reunion filming, which will lead to future issues in the game. That said, it appears at the end of the day, most of The Challenge cast members are on friendly terms following Season 36.

The official air dates and times for the Double Agents reunion episodes have yet to be revealed. Typically they arrive the week after the final episode of the season on MTV, but that could always change.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.