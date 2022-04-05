Tom Pearson fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Is he the first person Captain Glenn fired on show?

Tom was given his walking papers on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and it was not a surprise. Pic credit: Bravo

Tom Pearson was fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which has some viewers wondering if the deckhand’s the first person Captain Glenn Shephard fired.

The writing was on the wall for Tom after the sailing yacht dragged anchor during his watch. Ahead of the anchor dragging episode, Tom teased things took a turn for him on the hit sailing show following that incident.

After the scary moment played out on-screen, Tom apologized to his Parsifal III crew members for his actions and response to the incident. Most of the crew replied to Tom’s message with support, but Captain Glenn did not acknowledge it.

Now Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know why Captain Glenn did not respond. It’s because he fired Tom.

Is Tom Pearson the first crew member Captain Glenn fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

There’s no question that crew firings are part of the Below Deck franchise. Several crewmembers have been fired over the years, with some seasons even having more than one crew member getting the boot.

The exception was Below Deck Sailing Yacht until Captain Glenn fired Tom.

Captain Glenn came close to firing deckhand Parker McCown during Season 1 of the sailing show. However, Parker knew his days were numbered and opted to leave before the captain fired him.

During Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, not a single crew member was fired or left. There wasn’t even a crew member who was close to being fired or thought about leaving.

Well, other than Dani Soares saying she was going to leave when her boatmance Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux thought he had an STD.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Tom Pearson’s firing

Twitter was buzzing with thoughts on Captain Glenn firing Tom on the most recent episode of the hit yachting show.

The consensus was that the captain made the right call. One Twitter user made it clear Tom had no one to blame but himself.

Tom:’It was nit my fault’

You were literally making out with Ashley when the wind started hitting pretty harsh and everything started falling #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/mrKNzKblDI — dramabananna (@dramabananna) April 5, 2022

Another poked fun at Tom for not acknowledging his anchor watch mistake.

Then there was a Twitter user who simply expressed excitement over Tom getting axed.

Not everyone was throwing shade or dissing Tom. One fan encouraged Tom to learn from his mistakes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose recently showed her support for Tom ahead of his firing. Erica also gave Ashley Marti props when the stew shared a message to all of her haters.

Tom Pearson has made Below Deck Sailing Yacht history as the first person Captain Glenn Shephard fired from the show.

What do you think about Tom getting the boot?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.